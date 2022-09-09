ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Lizzo Joins Forces With HeadCount to Promote Voter Registration at Her Concerts

By Jem Aswad
 3 days ago
If the past few years and months have proven one thing, it’s the importance of voting in the United States. While Census Bureau’s estimates confirmed that 2020 voter turnout was the highest in nearly 30 years — 66.8%, 5 points higher than 2016 — the forthcoming midterm elections, which traditionally have much lower turnout than presidential ones, are vitally important as well.

In that spirit, Lizzo , who released her stellar second major label album “Special” over the summer, has joined forces with the nonprofit, non-partisan voter-engagement organization HeadCount to encourage her fans to get out to the polls and make their voices heard this election season.

With a goal of engaging young voters ahead of the midterm elections, HeadCount volunteers will be present at stops along Lizzo’s tour to encourage her fans and concertgoers to participate in democracy by checking their registration status and registering to vote.

HeadCount volunteers are already staffing many artists’ concerts this fall, from Harry Styles and the Killers to Lauv and other independent artists, and over the years has worked extensively with Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, David Byrne and many others.

Launched in 2004, HeadCount has registered more than a million voters over the years, and assists with the voting process in many other nonpartisan ways. It stages nonpartisan voter registration drives at more than 1,000 live events each year and collaborates with cultural leaders to promote civic engagement.

According to its mission statement, “HeadCount is a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy. We reach young people and music fans where they already are – at concerts and online – to inform and empower.”

Anyone can sign up to be a volunteer — see Lizzo’s available tour dates by visiting HeadCount.org/Lizzo , and see all concerts seeking volunteers here: https://www.headcount.org/volunteer/

