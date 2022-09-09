ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev misses weight for Nate Diaz fight then posts joke on Twitter

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzOdi_0hoyD1SJ00

Khamzat Chimaev has missed weight for his welterweight fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 this weekend.

Chimaev, 28, and Diaz, 37, are set to headline the event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas , but it is as yet unclear how Chimaev’s failed weight-cut will affect the card.

It is also unclear what it means for Diaz, for whom the bout marks the final fight on his UFC contract. The American, a fan favourite, has long expressed a desire to be released by the UFC .

After missing the welterweight limit of 171lbs – coming in at 178.5lbs – Chimaev appeared to laugh on the scale, “Not that bad,” before posting a joke on Twitter about the matter.

“It’s his fault,” the Russian-born Swede tweeted alongside a laughing emoji and a meme of himself and teammate Darren Till looking overweight.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that a medical issue was the reason behind Chimaev’s failed weight cut.

On Thursday (8 September), the UFC 279 press conference was abandoned due to a series of backstage incidents , at least two of which reportedly involved Chimaev.

UFC president Dana White said the 28-year-old had started the commotion alongside fellow UFC fighter Kevin Holland, and Helwani later reported that Chimaev had begun the fracas by kicking Holland, who is also due to fight at UFC 279.

Earlier in the week, Chimaev also confronted UFC middleweight Paulo Costa at the promotion’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Chimaev is 11-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, having won his first 10 fights via stoppage. He last competed in April, outpointing former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Nate Diaz taps out Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Tonight’s UFC 279 event was headlined by a welterweight matchup between fan favorites Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. Diaz (21-13 MMA) was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dana White blames Tony Ferguson’s corner for UFC 279 loss to Nate Diaz: ‘They said take him down’

UFC 279 went down last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a drastically modified pay-per-view (PPV) main card, leading to Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson scrapping it out in the main event. That fight went four hard rounds, with Diaz tapping Ferguson with a slick guillotine choke just as the clock hit 2:09 remaining (nice!).
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz’s post-fight criticism of boxing career: ‘You’re nothing without me’

Nate Diaz took a shot at Conor McGregor on Saturday and it didn’t take long for “Notorious” to respond. Following a submission win over Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz used his in-cage interview time to discuss his future plans after fighting out his current contract, which involve branching out into other combat sports and potentially returning to the UFC someday.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle

After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Till
Person
Dana White
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Ariel Helwani
bjpenndotcom

UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Tony Ferguson regrets late takedown on Nate Diaz that led to submission loss: ‘I should have kept it standing’

Tony Ferguson made a costly mistake late in his fight with Nate Diaz. The UFC 279 main event saw Diaz submit Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the fourth round in a bout that was contested primarily on the feet. Both men had their moments in what turned out to be a wild and unpredictable headliner (fitting, given the circumstances under which it came together) but it was Ferguson’s takedown attempt that led to the fight-ending submission that stuck out in his mind after the fight.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fighter#Combat#American#Russian#Swede#Mma
The Independent

UFC president Dana White reflects on Nate Diaz’s legacy as fan favourite exits company

Dana White has said the UFC will always be Nate Diaz’s ‘house’ after the fan favourite exited the company with a victory on Saturday (10 September).Diaz took on fellow veteran Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, submitting his fellow American in the fourth round in what was the final fight on Diaz’s UFC contract.In his post-fight interview, Diaz said: “I wanna get out [of] the UFC for a minute and show all these other fighters how to own up another sport. Then I’m gonna be right back here to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Despite best efforts to ‘execute’ Nate Diaz, Stockton got the last laugh at UFC 279

Nate Diaz had one fight left on his UFC contract and the only way to free himself from the “limited” promotion was to lace up the gloves and compete. Naturally, UFC President Dana White wasn’t going to let one of the promotion’s top pay-per-view (PPV) draws go out on a high note because that would allow a competitor to make bank from a star UFC helped create.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality

Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Andreas Michael Says Khamzat Chimaev Has Been Having Trouble Weight Ever Since His Battle With COVID-19

There may be a reason why Khamzat Chimaev is struggling to make welterweight. Only two years ago, the UFC’s newest star, Chimaev made weight twice in less than ten days. In his UFC debut, Chimaev fought John Phillips at middleweight, and then ten days later, he dropped to welterweight successfully and fought Rhys McKee. Fast forward to UFC 279, and Chimaev missed weight by eight pounds. ‘Borz’ also struggled to make weight at UFC 267 last year.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul challenges Dana White to $5 million bet ahead of Anderson Silva fight: “You didn’t think I’d take this fight”

Jake Paul is hoping to make a bet with Dana White. On October 29, Paul is set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva. It’s a big step-up in competition and one that White didn’t think Paul would take, so with that, Paul is hoping to make a $5 million bet with White on the outcome of the scrap.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Watch: Pimblett Trains With US Marines, Submits 10 In A Row

Rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett recently spent time training and grappling with a group of United States Marines. Since arriving in the Octagon last September, Pimblett has quickly developed into one of the fastest-rising names on MMA’s biggest stage, both through his exploits inside the cage and his antics outside it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy