ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Shaquille Leonard's Playing Status for Texans Revealed

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrOWS_0hoyD0Za00

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out for Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans, per head coach Frank Reich.

Leonard had a procedure on his back in June and has been rehabbing for his return ever since. He missed the veteran minicamp and all of training camp but returned to practice in an official capacity this week. However, it appears the Colts still would like to give him a little more time to acclimate into football shape and strength.

Leonard spoke with reporters earlier this week and sounded excited to be back with his teammates on the practice field.

"It feels amazing, especially just kind of being back with the group, being back with the guys, being involved," Leonard said. "It’s all kind of just been on the outside looking in, so just being a part of the team again, a part of the defense, it feels good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhCV5_0hoyD0Za00

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the jubilation of his return, Leonard was noncommital about his status on Sunday and sounded like he and the team wanted to be cautious first.

"No, I’m going to make sure we make the right decisions," Leonard said regarding returning to playing action already. "I don’t want to go out there and hurt the team. If I’m ready to rock and roll, I’ll be ready to rock and roll but me as a competitor, even though I want to be out there, if I can. So, just want to make sure I make the right decision."

In Leonard's absence, expect to see Zaire Franklin at MIKE linebacker, Bobby Okereke at WILL, and E.J. Speed at SAM.

Have thoughts on this week's game? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zaire Franklin#Colts#American Football#Nfl#Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News

Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear

It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job

It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nick Saban Predicts Where Texas Would Finish In SEC This Year

Nick Saban and his No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 20-19 win over Texas on Saturday. The Longhorns controlled large portions of the early-window game, but some fourth-quarter magic from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and some missed opportunities by Texas allowed Alabama to ultimately pull out a win.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ massive final offer that Lamar Jackson turned down

The worst case scenario has come true for the Baltimore Ravens. After months of contract negotiations, Lamar Jackson has not signed a contract extension with the team. The two sides failed to agree to a deal before the start of the season. As a result, Jackson and Baltimore will resume these talks after the season […] The post Ravens’ massive final offer that Lamar Jackson turned down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy