Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station
"I drove nearly two hours to try the Bay Area's top-rated restaurant."
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Typhoon Rains Might Blow Into the Bay This Weekend
Sonoma County saw another small earthquake today at 11:55 a.m., the third in the area in 18 hours, this one a 2.7M centered just east of the town of Sonoma near El Verano. [NBC Bay Area]. One person died in an apparent suicide and fall from a building early Wednesday,...
ksro.com
Two Earthquakes Shake Sonoma County Tuesday Evening
Sonoma County is shaking again. Two earthquakes struck last night within a minute of each other. The first measured four-point-four and was followed by a three-point-nine aftershock. Sonoma County Public Information Officer Paul Gullixson says it was felt pretty far away. “Certainly widely felt,” Gullixson said. “It was felt all...
SFist
RH Drops $25 Million on Napa Resort Full of Crumbling, Formerly Glorious Structures
Napa’s Soda Springs Resort has been out of use and in disrepair since the 1960s, but RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) just bought it for $25 million and hopes to put it back on the map as a winery and resort. The tourism business is apparently way down in wine...
Eater
Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant
Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
Bay Area's largest quake in 3 years rocks North Bay, 1 of 3 to strike region
North Bay residents were given a sharp jolt on Tuesday night when the Bay Area’s largest earthquake in three years rattled the region. The shakes were felt as far north as Mendocino County and as a south as Santa Clara County.
Noise, crowds at Oakland restaurant, wine bar spilling into neighborhood
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- A buzzy restaurant and natural wine bar in the East Bay is upsetting some of its neighbors who say its popularity has created headaches for the community. On a Monday night, every table at Snail Bar on Shattuck Avenue in Oakland is full and this is the way it is every night of the week, according to neighbors."That whole corner is usually packed, there's no place for them to go while they're waiting except for the corner. The street - drunk people standing in the street, walking in the street - so it's not just noise, it's public...
news24-680.com
Second Time No Charm For El Charro 1947 – Walnut Creek Location Announces Closure
We had to remind ourselves when El Charro broke the hearts of hundreds of Mexican food fans and closed its Lafayette location due to financial problems caused by the pandemic. It was late 2020 and, despite the understandable wail of long-time customers denied access to their favorite blue cheese butter, endless chips and Birthday Burritos, hope was restored in December of the following year when the restaurant opened in Walnut Creek under new ownership and in the location formerly occupied by Maria Maria at 1470 N. Broadway.
2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Sonoma
(KRON) — Another earthquake struck the Bay Area late on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website. KRON On is streaming now The earthquake struck outside of Sonoma and Napa at exactly 11:55 a.m. and was recorded as being 5.2 miles below the surface of the ground. At this time the preliminary […]
Up to 1.5 inches of rain possible in wettest parts of SF Bay Area
An "October" cold front is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area before summer even ends.
travelawaits.com
10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
sonomacountygazette.com
Fires in Roseland?
In drought-stricken Sonoma County summers, fire is always a threat in dry, arid weather. The few areas with trees left along the Roseland Creek riparian corridor could catch fire in Roseland. Such a fire, known as a wildfire, could also spread quickly to houses nearby before the local fire department could get to the fire site to quench the fire. Because this situation was public knowledge many decades ago, concerned residents of Roseland set up their own volunteer fire department.
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa residents say MyShake app worked 'perfectly' during quakes
"It worked perfectly" - that's how some Bay Area residents describe the early warning system that notified the 4.4 magnitude Santa Rosa earthquake was coming. For many, Tuesday's quake was the first time they'd used the MyShake app. Allie Rasmus reports.
marinmagazine.com
Julia Morgan’s Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today
One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year (it recently re-opened after a two-year closure), who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
A Guide To Local Filming Locations From Hitchcock’s The Birds
Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963), starring Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor, is the famous director’s first horror film and perhaps one of the most industry-defining films in history. It takes place just up the coast in Bodega Bay in Sonoma County, making it just an hour-and-a-half drive from San Francisco. Whether you’re a film buff in the mood for a road trip, or you’re just a fan of quaint coastal towns and beautiful views, these iconic places are worth putting on your radar. Legend goes that The Birds was inspired by the “sooty shearwater incident” of 1961 in Capitola, when...
4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Santa Rosa; jolt felt throughout North Bay and region
SANTA ROSA -- A pair of earthquakes measuring 4.4 and 3.9 in magnitude rocked a neighborhood in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon and were felt widely across the region.Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed the 4.4 quake hit at 6:39 p.m. and was followed less than a minute later by the 3.9 shaker in the area around Chanate Road and Hidden Valley Park east of U.S. Highway 101 in northwest Santa Rosa.There was no immediate word of any significant damage or injuries. On social media, residents posted messages of broken dishes and pictures falling off of walls.The Santa Rosa...
Evacuations ordered for Novato brush fire
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of two streets in Novato were ordered to evacuate due to a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. The Novato Police Department asked everyone on Olympia Way and Eagle Drive to evacuate for a fire in the area. The fire was first reported by authorities at 4:00 p.m. At 4:39 p.m., […]
Paddle boarders rescued from SF Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
