OAKLAND (KPIX) -- A buzzy restaurant and natural wine bar in the East Bay is upsetting some of its neighbors who say its popularity has created headaches for the community. On a Monday night, every table at Snail Bar on Shattuck Avenue in Oakland is full and this is the way it is every night of the week, according to neighbors."That whole corner is usually packed, there's no place for them to go while they're waiting except for the corner. The street - drunk people standing in the street, walking in the street - so it's not just noise, it's public...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO