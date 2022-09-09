ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies expected to target Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts in free agency

Though there’s plenty left to be decided in the Phillies’ 2022 season, it’s never too early to speculate about what the club might have in store for the winter or for the 2023 campaign. To this end, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe writes that “the Phillies will be eager suitors” for Xander Bogaerts, provided that Bogaerts (as expected) opts out of his contract with the Red Sox.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox release reliever Hirokazu Sawamura

The Red Sox have released right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Sawamura asked for his release to pursue other opportunities, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Sawamura, 34, pitched in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball for ten years before crossing the Pacific. He signed a two-year deal...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Fading Orioles looking to find bats vs. Nationals

For the Baltimore Orioles to make a serious surge toward a playoff spot, they know they have to right themselves this week, starting Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., in the first of a two-game interleague series against the Nationals. "There's a lot of encouraging going on," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde...
