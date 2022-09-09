Read full article on original website
Portion of Kortes Road to close this month for final paving
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will close Kortes Road from south of Alcova dam to the intersection with Fremont Canyon Road starting Sept. 18, county officials said in a Monday press release. The closure will allow final paving on the $9.2 million project to take place. Kortes Road is...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Woman cited but uninjured after crashing through bridge construction in Mills
CASPER, Wyo — A woman received two citations but was injured after her pickup crashed through the new metal decking of the under-construction Casper Creek bridge in Mills on Thursday night, according to city officials. The call for the crash came in around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The woman had...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Salt Creek Bridge construction delayed after crash
CASPER, Wyo. (Release) - A one-vehicle crash Thursday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to the Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pick-up headed south on Salt Creek Highway (WYO 254), drove around the road closure barricades and tried to drive over the recently installed in-place forms atop the bridge, located near the junction with West Yellowstone Highway (U.S. 20).
oilcity.news
Emergency Response Expo to include live demos by Natrona County first responders
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County citizens will have the chance to meet local first responders and see live demonstrations at the Emergency Response Expo on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. The event, hosted by NCSO and Natrona County Emergency Management,...
oilcity.news
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Crash damage to delay work on Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A single-vehicle crash into the under-construction Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper will delay work on it, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Friday. The crash occurred on Thursday night, when the driver drove into the metal decking of the bridge, according to the Mills Police...
oilcity.news
Casper’s McKenzie Dog Park to see closure Wednesday for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — McKenzie Dog Park will be closed from sunrise to 2 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance, according to the City of Casper. Casper Parks staff will conduct vegetation management and weed maintenance. The park is located at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. “The City thanks the public...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS responds to 762 incidents in August; average response time faster than July
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Fire-EMS Department’s monthly activity report shows it responded to 762 total incidents in August. While the number of responses was down from July’s total of 864 responses, the number was up compared with the 695 total incident responses in Aug. 2021, according to the Casper Fire-EMS report.
oilcity.news
Outdoor warning sirens to be tested across Natrona County on Sept. 30
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Emergency Management will conduct a test of outdoor warning sirens between 9 a.m. and noon Friday, Sept. 30. Sirens at all 36 towers in Natrona County will be tested, and people should not be alarmed if they hear sirens during the planned testing, Natrona County Emergency Management said.
oilcity.news
New tennis complex construction underway; Natrona Schools eye June 2023 completion date
CASPER, Wyo. — A project to create a new tennis complex at Highland Park in Casper is underway, Natrona County School District Trustee Clark Jensen said Monday. Dirt work is underway and work to add retaining walls is largely complete, Jensen said. Concrete and fencing work is expected to be completed in October, weather permitting.
Here are Pictures from the Annual Casper Stair Climb Honoring the Victims of 9/11
On Sunday, over 50 firefighters from around Natrona County and people from the public came to Casper's Downtown Parking Garage to walk up and down its stairs 28 to 34 times to honor victims of 9/11 and the firefighters that died then and since. Firefighters came to the parking garage...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/12/22–9/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Casper’s first-ever ‘StoryWalk’ proposed for riverside trail near Crossroads Park
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s first-ever “StoryWalk” is being proposed for a section of the trail along the Platte River adjacent to Crossroads Park. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss a proposed agreement with the Natrona County Public Library for the installation of the StoryWalk infrastructure and maintenance of it.
oilcity.news
Red Flag Warning in Natrona; haze from wildfire smoke to linger until late Tuesday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect in central Wyoming from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With unseasonably warm temperatures, humidity as low as 11% and wind gusts of up to 30 mph expected, erratic fire behavior could occur with any fire starts, the NWS in Riverton said. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect in Natrona, Johnson and Sweetwater Counties.
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/2/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (9/8/22–9/9/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
oilcity.news
Bar Nunn’s request for $500K grant to help build new town hall not recommended for approval
CASPER, Wyo. — The Town of Bar Nunn’s request for a $500,000 Business Ready Community grant to help build a new community center and town hall is not being recommended for approval. The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors makes recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board...
oilcity.news
Arborists invite residents to tree care workshop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Arborists with the University of Wyoming Extension and its partners are inviting people to a tree care workshop that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center in Casper, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Tree enthusiasts, tree...
