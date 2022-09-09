Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Praises Where He Was 'Born & Raised'

Chris Shiflett pays tribute to California on his latest solo single, "Born & Raised." The Foo Fighters guitarist enlisted Raconteurs bassist Jack Lawrence and Eagles of Death Metal drummer Julian Doro for the twangy new tune, which is his second of the summer .

“My trip out to Nashville in March of 2021 was my first time recording any solo material since I made Hard Lessons ,” Shiflett said in a statement, referring to his 2019 solo album. “I hadn’t done much traveling post-covid lockdown so I was a little nervous heading out there to work with a producer and roomful of musicians I didn’t really know. In true Nashville style we made our introductions and got right down to work, hammering out the basic tracks in a few hours. Vance was great and made me feel right at home, and the group of players he put together were on point.”

Listen to "Born & Raised" above.

Shiflett joined his Foo Fighters bandmates last weekend to honor their late drummer Taylor Hawkins in an emotional, star-studded tribute concert . The London tribute was the first of two . The second is set to go down in Los Angeles on September 27, and will also feature some of the biggest names in rock.