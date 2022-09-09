ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas pimp sex trafficked 15-year-old girl as prostitute, police say

By David Charns
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas pimp is accused of trafficking a 15-year-old girl, having sex with her, and encouraging her to work as a prostitute on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

Krystopher Mitchell, 22, faces charges of sex trafficking of a child, kidnapping of a minor, and statutory sexual seduction, records showed.

In August, detectives learned a 15-year-old girl was working as a prostitute in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Dean Martin Drive, a report said.

The teenager told police she had been in contact with Mitchell, a known pimp, for a place to live, the report said. The teenager had told Mitchell she was 18, police said.

At one point, Mitchell and the teenager had sex, the report said. Nevada’s age of consent is 16.

On Sept. 2, police took Mitchell and another woman into custody. The woman told police Mitchell had driven her and the teenager to the Las Vegas Strip to work as prostitutes, police said.

In court, Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $100,000. Charges of pandering and carrying a concealed weapon were later added.

Mitchell remained in custody as of Friday.

