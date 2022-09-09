If you’re ever in Boston and want to feel like a local, you’ll need to start using some of the Boston expressions that you’ll only hear a local say. From “wicked” to “let’s go to the packie,” these expressions will help you get through any conversation with a native Bostonian. Maybe you want to go down the Cape or see the Green Monster. Keep reading to learn some new lingo and feel like a true Bostonian!

