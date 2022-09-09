Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
I went to Las Vegas and 'couple-watched' at the poolM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Related
parentherald.com
Local Dad Creates Group For Las Vegas Fathers To Build Community in Nevada Where They Share Parenting Tips
A local group in Las Vegas, Nevada is making space for more fathers to become better role models at home and in their community, according to News 3 LV. Vegas Dads Group get together several times a week, with or without children to support each other and socialize. A special guest joined their play date over the weekend to discuss deeper matters that concern the dads as parents.
Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson demolition begins
Demolition is underway on once popular North Las Vegas hotel and casino. Crews started tearing down Texas Station in addition to Fiesta Henderson.
news3lv.com
Farmer Boys offers $1,000 for National Milkshake Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ice cream lovers and "shake-sperts" around are called to try and win $1,000 on National Milkshake Month!. Farmer Boys is looking for one milkshake fanatic to taste test all Thirfty ice cream shakes for one day. The fast food chain welcomes everyone to post on...
matadornetwork.com
7 Pumpkin Patches in Las Vegas for Some Family-Friendly Festive Fun
Las Vegas is not renowned for being family-friendly. After all, it’s home to an unreasonable number of sexy adult shows, extravagant hotels with 40-foot-tall TV screens, and museums dedicated to dubious themes, like the mob and burlesque shows. Yet, come fall, Las Vegas, just like everywhere in America, makes a big deal of pumpkin patches so that everyone, from families to couples to groups of friends can go in search of the perfect gourd and some non-sexual, non-boozy, non-gambling festive fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
‘Enchant’ Christmas light event returns to Las Vegas, with new display on the Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular holiday event is returning to Las Vegas. “Enchant on the Strip” will be at Resorts World Las Vegas this season from Saturday, Nov. 19-Sunday, Jan. 1. “We’re thrilled that Resorts World Las Vegas will be home to Enchant this season as we...
news3lv.com
Palo Verde High School honors teacher killed on 9/11
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 9/11 is on Sunday, and ahead of the day of remembrance, students, staff, and community members are taking time to mark the lives lost 21 years ago, including a foreign language teacher lovingly remembered as “Miss. Edwards.”. Year-round, a large plaque and wall with...
8newsnow.com
Clark County honors lives lost on Sept. 11
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County remembered the thousands of lives lost 21 years ago on Sept. 11, a solemn day that brings first responders, survivors, and the public together to reflect and honor the lives lost. Clark County held its annual Never Forget 9/11 ceremony on Sunday. Among those...
CCFD: Motorcyclist being airlifted to UMC after falling 25ft. at Red Rock
The Clark County Fire Department said that a motorcyclist is being airlifted to UMC after falling 25 feet Sunday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Lane restrictions in the Centennial Bowl
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More construction cone headaches on the 215 around the 95. The north and eastbound side of the western 215 beltway is being taken down to one lane anywhere from around Lone Mountain all the way around the curve to the 95 in the Centennial Bowl. From 9 each night until around daylight.
Eater
Cookie Plug Brings “Fat” Cookies to Las Vegas
With its self-described “fat” and “thicc” cookies, Cookie Plug is expanding nationwide, and now has a location in the Las Vegas Valley, with more planned. The three-year-old bakery makes cookies that are four inches across and an inch and a half thick. Some of their giant soft cookies include the Firecracker with chocolate and marshmallow, the Pixie Junkie sugar cookie covered in colorful sprinkles, the O.G. chocolate chip cookie, the ultraviolet Purple Haze with white chocolate chips, and the cinnamon-dusted Snooperdoodle. It joins the likes of Crumbl Cookies and Insomnia Cookies, serving boxes of fresh-baked cookies for delivery and takeout. It’s open now in Henderson at 10608 South Eastern Avenue. Two locations are planned for North Las Vegas, plus one for Summerlin and another in the southwest Valley.
news3lv.com
Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
L.A. Weekly
Child Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Coronado Center Drive [Las Vegas, NV]
Juvenile Hospitalized in Auto-Pedestrian Accident on Siena Heights Drive. The accident happened on August 9th, at around 3:15 p.m., along Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive. According to the Nevada State Patrol, officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian. Responding medics...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The CCSD shell game (which they are really bad at playing)
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Step right up, hims and hers and theys and thems, to the greatest game in the world. The object of this game is to follow this kernel of truth, which I am putting under one of these three shells. Note the shell that truth is under, and keep track of it as I move the […] The post The CCSD shell game (which they are really bad at playing) appeared first on Nevada Current.
Guitar great Carlos Santana to return to Las Vegas Strip after collapsing on stage
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana will return to the stage on the Las Vegas Strip this week after collapsing during his show in Michigan earlier this summer. Santana will return to the House of Blues Stage in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Wednesday as part of his […]
2 teens shot in Summerlin neighborhood
Two teens were injured by gunfire as they passed through a Summerlin neighborhood on Sunday night, police said. It was not immediately clear whether suspects were apprehended.
KESQ
Surveillance video captures women skipping out on $260 nail salon bill
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas nail salon said three women left without paying their bill, now they’re warning others to be aware. On Wednesday, the owner of Lashes & Polished, a nail salon located off Sahara and Rainbow posted surveillance photos and video to their Facebook page of three women who had entered the salon earlier that afternoon.
Rain causes slippery roads throughout the Las Vegas valley
Here in Las Vegas, we welcome the rain. But when the storm finally comes, it can lead to a slippery slope for drivers.
8newsnow.com
High rent costs forcing Nevadans to make tough decisions
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s a grim reality, all too common around the Las Vegas valley. For many residents,. paying rent means sacrificing basic necessities like gas and food. On Monday, 8 News Now spoke to a single mother who said she is struggling to pay her high rent, and that having two jobs is not enough.
Employee shortage, high customer demand cause frustrations at Nevada DMV
Tabitha Gerken has been trying to register her late father's truck in her name, along with trying to schedule a driving test for her two teens.
Pet of the week: Buddy
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Buddy!. He's an eight-year-old Pit Bull terrier mix who is looking for his forever home after being surrendered by his previous family. His rescuers at Hearts Alive Village think he may have some Mexican Hairless dog in his genealogy due to his fur texture.
Comments / 0