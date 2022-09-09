Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Opening statements begin Tuesday in Mason Sisk capital murder trial
A jury has been selected in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk. The jury (12 members plus two alternates) is made of seven women and seven men. They'll be tasked with determining whether Sisk is innocent or guilty of capital murder. The Elkmont teenager is accused of shooting and killing five of his family members in 2019 as they slept in their beds inside the family home.
WAAY-TV
Albertville Police: Argument between brothers leaves 1 shot, 1 arrested
The Albertville Police Department says an argument between brothers led to a Saturday shooting. Police said Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, of Albertville was shot in the lower torso by his brother, Waldemar Martinez, 32, of Guntersville. Keven Martinez is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Waldemar Martinez has...
Victim’s brother arrested in connection with Albertville shooting
Police investigators said the two brothers were arguing when one shot the other in the torso.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton meets with man who helped catch Casey White, Vicky White
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has made good on a promise to the man many credit with ending the national manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White. In June, Singleton told WAAY 31 he offered to take James Stinson to lunch if the Evansville, Indiana, man ever made it to Florence.
2 women charged with public intoxication while working in Alabama
Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job.
Alabama man killed in barrage of gunfire at bank ATM in ambush attack, police say
Police say an Alabama man was killed in an ambush Sunday as he was doing business at a bank ATM machine. Homewood police released photographs showing the suspect, who was wearing a facemask and riding in a Volvo SUV. The victim, Justin Jamond Hendrix, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama, was doing...
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
birminghamtimes.com
Group Announces Release of 80-Year-Old Who Spent Decades in Alabama Prison
Robert Cheeks, who was originally sentenced to die in prison under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for a 1985 robbery conviction, was released on time served after being represented by Alabama Appleseed, a nonpartisan research and advocacy organization working exclusively on justice system reform in Alabama. He is Appleseed’s...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Representative proposing trafficking fentanyl bill; Huntsville woman deeply impacted by the drug
Alabama Representative Matt Simpson says he wants mandatory prison time for drug dealers who are trafficking fentanyl in an effort to stop the spread in Alabama. Huntsville resident Jackie Bragg supports the move. Bragg lost her father to an overdose in June and a year prior her cousin, who she...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence
An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway after Madison County inmate found unresponsive in cell
A death investigation is underway at the Madison County Detention Center after a convicted sex offender died of an apparent suicide. Thomas Hayes, 51, was alone in his cell Thursday when he was found about 4:45 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it appears Hayes tried to take his own life by strangling himself with pieces of clothing.
Alabama man accused of possessing 67 pounds of meth, cocaine
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A North Alabama man is accused of trafficking drugs after police found him with a combined 67 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. Mark Saint Jules Dolce, 28, of Huntsville, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
WAAY-TV
Councilman demands Huntsville release dollar amount spent defending Darby civil case
Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling is asking the city's legal team to release the total dollar amount spent so far to defend the city and ex-Huntsville officer William Ben Darby in a civil case. Kling sent an email to the city attorney asking why they continue to refuse to tell...
29-year-old man celebrating his birthday killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Ensley community
A drive-by shooting in an Ensley neighborhood Sunday left a man dead on his 29th birthday. The homicide was one of two in Birmingham this weekend, and one of three countywide that took place on Sunday. The other Birmingham homicide took place Friday night. In today’s incident, the city’s gunfire...
wvtm13.com
Etowah County attorney arrested on theft of property, tax evasion charges
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — An Etowah County attorney has been arrested on several charges including theft of property and tax evasion, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. John Davis McCord, 63, of Gadsden, surrendered to the sheriff's office Thursday after being indicted on four counts of first-degree theft...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police searching for woman last seen Sept. 1
The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Violette Lynn Hawkins is a 33-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 290 pounds. The Alabama...
Decatur man arrested for $2,500 worth of damages to business
Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man for excessive damage to a business on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Alabama woman pleads guilty to helping ISIS, faces 20 years in prison
A Hoover woman and New York City man have pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. James Bradley, 21, and Arwa Muthana, 30, each admitted to collecting and distributing jihadist propaganda, including videos of Usama...
WAFF
Child attacked by pack of dogs
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
7 arrested on drug charges after death, multiple overdoses at north Alabama home: Police
Seven suspects were arrested on several drug charges after a search at a north Alabama home where multiple overdoses and a death were reported turned up a large quantity of fentanyl-laced pills and other narcotics, authorities said Thursday. Investigators with Decatur police’s Vice/Narcotics Unit with assistance from the department’s SWAT...
