Cullman County, AL

WAAY-TV

Opening statements begin Tuesday in Mason Sisk capital murder trial

A jury has been selected in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk. The jury (12 members plus two alternates) is made of seven women and seven men. They'll be tasked with determining whether Sisk is innocent or guilty of capital murder. The Elkmont teenager is accused of shooting and killing five of his family members in 2019 as they slept in their beds inside the family home.
ELKMONT, AL
WAAY-TV

Albertville Police: Argument between brothers leaves 1 shot, 1 arrested

The Albertville Police Department says an argument between brothers led to a Saturday shooting. Police said Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, of Albertville was shot in the lower torso by his brother, Waldemar Martinez, 32, of Guntersville. Keven Martinez is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Waldemar Martinez has...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Group Announces Release of 80-Year-Old Who Spent Decades in Alabama Prison

Robert Cheeks, who was originally sentenced to die in prison under Alabama’s Habitual Felony Offender Act for a 1985 robbery conviction, was released on time served after being represented by Alabama Appleseed, a nonpartisan research and advocacy organization working exclusively on justice system reform in Alabama. He is Appleseed’s...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence

An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
EVA, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alabama man accused of possessing 67 pounds of meth, cocaine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A North Alabama man is accused of trafficking drugs after police found him with a combined 67 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. Mark Saint Jules Dolce, 28, of Huntsville, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Etowah County attorney arrested on theft of property, tax evasion charges

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — An Etowah County attorney has been arrested on several charges including theft of property and tax evasion, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday. John Davis McCord, 63, of Gadsden, surrendered to the sheriff's office Thursday after being indicted on four counts of first-degree theft...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur Police searching for woman last seen Sept. 1

The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Violette Lynn Hawkins is a 33-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 290 pounds. The Alabama...
WAAY-TV

Alabama woman pleads guilty to helping ISIS, faces 20 years in prison

A Hoover woman and New York City man have pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. James Bradley, 21, and Arwa Muthana, 30, each admitted to collecting and distributing jihadist propaganda, including videos of Usama...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WAFF

Child attacked by pack of dogs

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

