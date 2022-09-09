Sweet Valley Citrus Reports Strong Promotable Volumes for 2022 Satsuma Season; Karen Nardozza, Kim Jones, and Mack Glass Discuss

SANTA MARIA, CA - An intense heat wave swept across California last week, and the Sacramento-based ANUK team was certainly sweating. Growers within the state felt the pressures of this weather event as well, but we are no stranger to the whims of Mother Nature. Bobalu recently released a crop update as the heat wave began to subside, reporting how its Santa Maria and Oxnard crops fared through the heat.

