ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sweet Valley Citrus Reports Strong Promotable Volumes for 2022 Satsuma Season; Karen Nardozza, Kim Jones, and Mack Glass Discuss

By Anne Allen
andnowuknow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
andnowuknow.com

Jon Zaninovich Details Jasmine Vineyards' Table Grape Season

DELANO, CA - Table grapes are an essential snack in my opinion, as they are easy to promote, pack, and snack. With consumer demand for nutritious produce always on the rise, I tapped Jon Zaninovich, President of Jasmine Vineyards, to get a read on the grower’s harvest as we hit mid-season.
DELANO, CA
andnowuknow.com

Bobalu Shares California Crop Update Following Heat Wave

SANTA MARIA, CA - An intense heat wave swept across California last week, and the Sacramento-based ANUK team was certainly sweating. Growers within the state felt the pressures of this weather event as well, but we are no stranger to the whims of Mother Nature. Bobalu recently released a crop update as the heat wave began to subside, reporting how its Santa Maria and Oxnard crops fared through the heat.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy