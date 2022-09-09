Sweet Valley Citrus Reports Strong Promotable Volumes for 2022 Satsuma Season; Karen Nardozza, Kim Jones, and Mack Glass Discuss

Read full article on original website
Related
andnowuknow.com
Church Brothers Farms' Jason Lathos Details High Lettuce and Leafy Greens Markets
SALINAS, CA - An intense heat wave swept across California last week, impacting growing operations throughout the state. With the lettuce and leafy greens markets already high prior to this weather event, I got in touch with Jason Lathos, Manager of Commodities at Church Brothers Farms, to get more details.
andnowuknow.com
Tropical Storm Kay After-Effects: Gary Clevenger and Stewart Lockwood Detail
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA & MEXICO - Yesterday morning we reported further on the impacts of Tropical Storm Kay. We checked in with several industry members down in Southern California and Mexico to see if the storm had any effects they could speak to. Gary Clevenger, Managing Partner of Freska Produce International,...
andnowuknow.com
Jon Zaninovich Details Jasmine Vineyards' Table Grape Season
DELANO, CA - Table grapes are an essential snack in my opinion, as they are easy to promote, pack, and snack. With consumer demand for nutritious produce always on the rise, I tapped Jon Zaninovich, President of Jasmine Vineyards, to get a read on the grower’s harvest as we hit mid-season.
andnowuknow.com
Bobalu Shares California Crop Update Following Heat Wave
SANTA MARIA, CA - An intense heat wave swept across California last week, and the Sacramento-based ANUK team was certainly sweating. Growers within the state felt the pressures of this weather event as well, but we are no stranger to the whims of Mother Nature. Bobalu recently released a crop update as the heat wave began to subside, reporting how its Santa Maria and Oxnard crops fared through the heat.
Comments / 0