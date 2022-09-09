Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Georgia officials float $100M+ aid for Grady as area hospital plans closure
State officials are in talks for a one-time financial rescue package for Atlanta's public Grady Health System amid an unexpected decision from Wellstar Health System to close the neighboring Atlanta Medical Center this fall, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sept. 12. The AJC reported that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta...
New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System
State officials are discussing a one-time aid package of nearly $200 million for Grady Health System, made up of federal...
Here's where to find bivalent COVID vaccines, boosters across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Health departments across metro Atlanta are now offering the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The updated dose is designed to specifically offer protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain, which is now the predominant variant of the virus. Here's what...
CBS 46
Industrial warehouse goes up in flames overnight in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews with the city of South Fulton and the city of Atlanta were out battling a large fire at an industrial warehouse overnight. A lieutenant with South Fulton Fire Department says they responded to 110 Selig Drive SW near Six Flags and the Fulton County Airport early Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. The warehouse is located right behind one of the city’s fire stations, so the response time was a matter of minutes.
Eater
Kevin Gillespie Closes His Beltline Restaurant Slabtown Public House September 24
After replacing his previous restaurant Cold Beer along the Eastside Beltline earlier this spring with the much more laidback Slabtown Public House, chef Kevin Gillespie closes that restaurant on September 24, the Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported. “We have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Slabtown Public House permanently,”...
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
saportareport.com
Cook Park: First year review of one of Atlanta’s most innovative greenspaces
This summer marked the first-year anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most celebrated parks, The Rodney Cook Sr. Park — lauded for its innovative green infrastructure in the historic Vine City. The community also hosts four HBCUs and is the former home to civil rights leaders like Martin Luther...
Atlanta housing nonprofit receives $2.5M for 75 affordable rentals
A nonprofit operator of Medicaid plans for low income families said Monday it will invest $2.5 million to preserve affordable rental housing in metro Atlanta.
South Fulton warehouse destroyed in fire
ATLANTA — A warehouse fire was a total loss in South Fulton early Tuesday morning. South Fulton Fire and Rescue Department said at 2:37 a.m., they received a call about a warehouse fire at 110 Selig Drive. The location was the Atlanta Custom Ironworks, LLC and SFFRD said when...
Concern deepens over ‘shocking’ Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has sent a follow-up letter to Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders regarding the health system’s surprise announcement that it intends to close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The imminent closure of the Old Fourth Ward hospital, a fixture in the city for more than a century, is expected to create strain on […] The post Concern deepens over ‘shocking’ Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Investigation underway along I-20 connected to Covington mother’s disappearance, police say
Police are currently on the side of a highway in Newton County where they believe they found a car matching the description of that of a woman who disappeared while leaving a metro Atlanta pub last week. Yolanda Brown, 53, disappeared after leaving the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue...
buckhead.com
419 Springdale Drive NE
You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
wabe.org
New book follows roots of Atlanta’s housing crisis
Metro Atlanta residents are increasingly struggling to afford housing, with rents increasing by 30 percent over two years according to Zillow and home sale prices reaching record figures during the pandemic. A new book from a leading housing expert looks at the decisions that brought the region to this crisis...
Psychedelic mushrooms take center stage at Atlanta council hearing
ATLANTA — An Atlanta councilwoman has introduced a measure that would advise police to make it a low priority to prosecute folks in possession of psychedelic mushrooms, which are illegal under federal law. Many of the arguments heard Monday during a public safety hearing were in favor of psychedelic...
Warning: Your personal checks may be for sale on the dark web
ATLANTA — Your personal checks may be for sale on the dark web, just hours after you dropped them in the mailbox. It’s a crime that’s been growing dramatically in recent months across Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Consumer...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta murder trial against officers over death of man shot 59 times postponed
ATLANTA — A murder trial against two law enforcement officers in the 2016 death of a man shot 59 times has been postponed to February. Jury selection had been set to begin on Monday in the trial against Kristopher Hutchens and Eric Heinze, the two law enforcement officers charged in the shooting death of Jamarion Robinson.
Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
The trial began Monday for a metro Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally running over and killing a beloved real est...
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
fox5atlanta.com
Community helps woman slowly recover after Buckhead hit-and-run
ATLANTA - Each day is a tiny step forward for Valerie Pableo. Her road to recovery will be a long one after a car slammed into her at the intersection of Peachtree and Mathieson in August. "I'm very thankful to be alive after that," she said. The hit-and-run was caught...
CBS 46
Scammers take advantage after death of Cobb County deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tributes to the slain Cobb County deputies have come in from around the state and the nation, and donations have appeared just as quickly. The Better Business Bureau has warned against scammers who have taken advantage of the grief to steal from unsuspecting supporters. COMPLETE COVERAGE:...
