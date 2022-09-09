ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

beckershospitalreview.com

Georgia officials float $100M+ aid for Grady as area hospital plans closure

State officials are in talks for a one-time financial rescue package for Atlanta's public Grady Health System amid an unexpected decision from Wellstar Health System to close the neighboring Atlanta Medical Center this fall, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Sept. 12. The AJC reported that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Industrial warehouse goes up in flames overnight in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews with the city of South Fulton and the city of Atlanta were out battling a large fire at an industrial warehouse overnight. A lieutenant with South Fulton Fire Department says they responded to 110 Selig Drive SW near Six Flags and the Fulton County Airport early Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. The warehouse is located right behind one of the city’s fire stations, so the response time was a matter of minutes.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Kevin Gillespie Closes His Beltline Restaurant Slabtown Public House September 24

After replacing his previous restaurant Cold Beer along the Eastside Beltline earlier this spring with the much more laidback Slabtown Public House, chef Kevin Gillespie closes that restaurant on September 24, the Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported. “We have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Slabtown Public House permanently,”...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
COVINGTON, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Concern deepens over ‘shocking’ Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has sent a follow-up letter to Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders regarding the health system’s surprise announcement that it intends to close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The imminent closure of the Old Fourth Ward hospital, a fixture in the city for more than a century, is expected to create strain on […] The post Concern deepens over ‘shocking’ Atlanta Medical Center closure announcement appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

419 Springdale Drive NE

You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

New book follows roots of Atlanta’s housing crisis

Metro Atlanta residents are increasingly struggling to afford housing, with rents increasing by 30 percent over two years according to Zillow and home sale prices reaching record figures during the pandemic. A new book from a leading housing expert looks at the decisions that brought the region to this crisis...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Community helps woman slowly recover after Buckhead hit-and-run

ATLANTA - Each day is a tiny step forward for Valerie Pableo. Her road to recovery will be a long one after a car slammed into her at the intersection of Peachtree and Mathieson in August. "I'm very thankful to be alive after that," she said. The hit-and-run was caught...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Scammers take advantage after death of Cobb County deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tributes to the slain Cobb County deputies have come in from around the state and the nation, and donations have appeared just as quickly. The Better Business Bureau has warned against scammers who have taken advantage of the grief to steal from unsuspecting supporters. COMPLETE COVERAGE:...
COBB COUNTY, GA

