ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after allegedly stealing several unlocked vehicles, fleeing MCSO deputies
A 30-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing several unlocked vehicles and fleeing from deputies. On Saturday, September 10, an MCSO deputy responded to the 6400 block of NW 65th Court in Marion County in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that her Ford Fusion had been stolen from outside her residence.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police asking for help identifying four Best Buy theft suspects
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four women who are suspected of stealing merchandise from Best Buy. On Monday, August 29, the four female suspects (pictured below) allegedly worked together to steal over $500 worth of merchandise from Best Buy, according to a social media post from OPD.
Volusia County deputies on the lookout for armed robbery suspect who pistol-whipped clerk
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The robbery happened just after 4 a.m. on Saturday at the Circle K on Dirksen Road in Debary. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
villages-news.com
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into parked Cadillac at Villages Golf Cars
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing into a parked Cadillac at The Villages Golf Cars. A witness was watching as a black 2021 Chevrolet driven by 58-year-old Sharon Denise Bryan of Ocala crashed into the Cadillac at about 5 p.m. Friday at The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness also told police that bystanders had to help Bryan out of her car, because she “could not get out on her own,” the report said.
wogx.com
Man shot and killed near trailhead in Marion County, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - One person was shot and killed near a Marion County trailhead Monday evening. The shooting homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyon Road, deputies said. Deputies said when they arrived at the trailhead they found a dead man. The victim and suspect also knew...
villages-news.com
Wildwood man with dog arrested on DUI charge after leaving bar
A Wildwood man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving a local bar. William Samuel Pinney, 45, was found with his dog Wednesday in a white 2010 Chevrolet van at the Marsh Bend Outlet Park in Lake Panasoffkee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The engine was running, the report noted.
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
villages-news.com
Barefoot DUI suspect almost falls over during field sobriety exercises
A barefoot drunk driving suspect nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises. Arnold James Rose Sr., 65, of Wildwood, was driving a red Ford pickup when he failed to maintain his lane at 9:49 p.m. Sunday on Powell Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During...
villages-news.com
FHP looking for hit-and-run driver who killed woman on Rolling Acres Road
A 40-year-old Leesburg woman died Sunday night at the scene of a hit-and-run on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Her 31-year-old male companion was airlifted from the scene. The couple had been walking at 9:47 p.m. Sunday on Rolling Acres Road south of West Lakeview Street when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee ran off the road and hit pair who had been walking northbound on the grassy shoulder of Rolling Acres Road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver fled the scene.
villages-news.com
Suspected golf cart thief back in jail after lying about his identity
A suspected golf cart thief landed back behind bars after allegedly lying to law enforcement about his identity. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been released last month from the Lake County Jail on his own recognizance. He had been jailed after allegedly stealing a golf cart from the Outback Steakhouse restaurant in The Villages.
villages-news.com
New Yorker arrested after golf cart mishap at Cody’s at Brownwood
A New Yorker was arrested after a golf cart mishap at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Brownwood in The Villages. Diane Tomkin, 62, of Port Jefferson, N.Y., was found by Community Watch at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday with her golf cart stuck on a fence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Officers asked how her golf cart ended up there, and she told them she “didn’t know.” She was was “just sitting in a daze,” the report said.
click orlando
Couple struck in Lake County hit-and-run crash; 1 dead, 1 sent to hospital
LADY LAKE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that hit two people in the Lady Lake area Sunday night and drove off. One person is dead, the other is in the hospital. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions arrested at RaceTrac
A Lady Lake driver with multiple suspensions of her driver’s license was arrested at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Krista Rae Morris, 35, who lives at the Cove Apartments, was driving a black Hyundai Sonata at 9:25 p.m. Friday when an officer noticed her vehicle had an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed a seize tag order had been issued due to multiple suspensions of the owner’s driver’s license.
click orlando
Man found shot to death on popular Marion County trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead Monday afternoon along a popular Marion County trail, prompting a homicide investigation, deputies said. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a shooting at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road, where they found the man dead.
WESH
Woman dead, man in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Lake County
LADY LAKE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street. Officials say a vehicle was...
Man critically injured in Winter Haven hit-and-run, deputies say
Polk County deputies said they are looking for a hit-and-run driver responsible for striking a pedestrian early Monday morning.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
Marion County park closed for homicide investigation
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies say they’re investigating a homicide on a local trail. According to the sheriff’s office, the homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Rd. Baseline Trailhead Park has been closed while Major Crimes detectives from the sheriff’s office...
Man dies after shooting in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being shot in an Orange County neighborhood Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. According to a release, deputies responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. at Arabian Place regarding a shooting. OCSO said that once police arrived, they found an...
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City man arrested for robbing store he frequents as customer
A Floral City man was taken into custody for allegedly robbing a small grocery store he shops at in his hometown. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 71-year-old Arling Glen Mullen Tuesday night, Sept. 6, on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and petit theft.
