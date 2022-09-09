Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
TMZ.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Will Determines Who Gets Her Beloved Horses, Dogs
Queen Elizabeth II is leaving behind a trove of precious possessions, but probably none more important to her than her beloved horses and dogs. As for who gets them ... it may take nearly a century to find out. The Queen adored her horses ... she had more than 100...
Paddington Bear's Message to Late Queen Elizabeth II Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Paddington Bear has an endless amount of gratitude for the late Queen Elizabeth II. After the British monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, the official Twitter account belonging to the beloved character shared a few words in her honor. "Thank you, Ma'am," the Sept. 8 message read. "For everything."
What Happens to the Queen's Beloved Dogs Now?
"She adored dogs, they were her first love and they will be her last," one royal expert told Newsweek.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Will the Queen’s funeral be aired on TV and will it be live?
QUEEN Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away after more then 70 extraordinary years on the throne. Her Majesty’s funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history, with thousands travelling to London to witness it in person and millions watching it on TV. Will...
Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true
(CNN) — In February 1952, King George VI was found dead in his sleep by a servant delivering his morning tea at the royal retreat at Sandringham. His 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen even before she was able to rush home from a trip to Kenya. The nation...
The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday September 8. Here is how the day unfolded. Buckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health. They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the...
The queen's last hours as family dashed to deathbed
It began with a short but worrying statement. The palace statement said the queen had died "peacefully" but in line with royal tradition did not give any cause of death.
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin
The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
Moment Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral as final journey to resting place begins
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has begun its journey to its final resting place, travelling from Balmoral to Edinburgh. The oak coffin has remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch’s loyal estate workers can say their goodbyes. Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and...
Inside The Significance Of The Crown Placed On The Queen's Coffin
As Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, three items were placed on top: the Royal Standard of Scotland, a simple floral wreath, and the Crown of Scotland, People reports. Placed on the queen's coffin by the Keeper of the Palace Holyroodhouse, Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke...
Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side
The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
The 500-year-old Crown of Scotland is placed on top of Her Majesty's coffin as her children Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward look on in Edinburgh
The Crown of Scotland was placed on Her Majesty's coffin in Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral today as her son King Charles and his siblings watched on. The sombre moment was part of the service in the heart of the Scottish capital this afternoon. Made from gold, silver and precious gems,...
hotnewhiphop.com
King Charles III Slammed For Treatment Of Staffer: Watch
Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 last week, and the entire world has been reacting to the news. As eyes shift to the Queen's successor, her son Charles III, controversy has begun to bubble. First, it was reported that the new king instructed Prince Harry not to bring Meghan Markle as his mother was dying. Now, a small gesture has Twitter up in arms.
Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral
The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects. It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports.
Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces
It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her. The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister. While waiting...
Princess Beatrice gets new senior role after Queen’s death
Princess Beatrice has received a new role following the death of her grandmother, the Queen. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has now become a Counsellor of State, meaning she is among a small group of senior royals who can represent King Charles III when needed. Her...
