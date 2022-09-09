ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true

(CNN) — In February 1952, King George VI was found dead in his sleep by a servant delivering his morning tea at the royal retreat at Sandringham. His 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen even before she was able to rush home from a trip to Kenya. The nation...
WORLD
The Independent

The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday September 8. Here is how the day unfolded. Buckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health. They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile...
U.K.
The List

Inside The Significance Of The Crown Placed On The Queen's Coffin

As Queen Elizabeth's coffin lies in St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, three items were placed on top: the Royal Standard of Scotland, a simple floral wreath, and the Crown of Scotland, People reports. Placed on the queen's coffin by the Keeper of the Palace Holyroodhouse, Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side

The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

King Charles III Slammed For Treatment Of Staffer: Watch

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 last week, and the entire world has been reacting to the news. As eyes shift to the Queen's successor, her son Charles III, controversy has begun to bubble. First, it was reported that the new king instructed Prince Harry not to bring Meghan Markle as his mother was dying. Now, a small gesture has Twitter up in arms.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral

The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects. It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports.
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces

It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
WORLD
The Independent

Princess Beatrice gets new senior role after Queen’s death

Princess Beatrice has received a new role following the death of her grandmother, the Queen. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has now become a Counsellor of State, meaning she is among a small group of senior royals who can represent King Charles III when needed. Her...
U.K.
