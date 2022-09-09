MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man in his 30s died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike Monday morning in Murray. Murray police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said the bicyclist was traveling west on Vine Street at the intersection with Cottonwood Street just west of Intermountain Medical Center at 6:42 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle headed north on Cottonwood Street.

MURRAY, UT ・ 17 HOURS AGO