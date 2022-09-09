ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Truck crashes into police car in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers were interviewing a motorist who backed into a Salt Lake City police car at a downtown intersection Monday night. Salt Lake City police say a truck was stopped at a red light on 400 South at the intersection...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family pays tribute to son gunned down in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of murdered juvenile Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez has released a statement to Gephardt Daily about the son they lost. “Bryan was loving and caring person who lived life the fullest,” it says. “His family is devastated and is going...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Volleyball#Audio Recordings#Duke University#Brigham Young University#Sports#Gephardt Daily#Byutv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provo, UT
Education
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Education
Durham, NC
Sports
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Gephardt Daily

Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle near Murray hospital

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man in his 30s died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike Monday morning in Murray. Murray police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said the bicyclist was traveling west on Vine Street at the intersection with Cottonwood Street just west of Intermountain Medical Center at 6:42 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle headed north on Cottonwood Street.
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Pleasant Grove Police: Man jailed after found in bloody garage with critically injured victim, admitted he ‘was going to kill her’

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was jailed Sunday after he was found in a bloody garage with a woman who had suffered severe head trauma. Pleasant Grove police were alerted by dispatch operators who heard screaming on a phone line which had been intentionally left open once the call was made.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy