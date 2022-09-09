Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Gephardt Daily
Man shot, killed in domestic dispute was professional bull rider competing at Utah State Fair
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Demetrius Allen, the 27-year-old man fatally shot in a domestic assault case overnight in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City, was a professional bull rider whose stage name was Ouncie Mitchell. Allen was in Utah to compete at...
Gephardt Daily
Truck crashes into police car in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers were interviewing a motorist who backed into a Salt Lake City police car at a downtown intersection Monday night. Salt Lake City police say a truck was stopped at a red light on 400 South at the intersection...
Gephardt Daily
New information surrounding fatal shooting in Ballpark neighborhood domestic violence case
Read an updated article here. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Arrest documents reveal more details after a fatal shooting overnight in an alleged domestic violence case. Suspected shooter LaShawn Denise Bagley, 21, was booked into jail at 9:50 a.m. Monday on suspicion of:. Murder,...
Gephardt Daily
Family pays tribute to son gunned down in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of murdered juvenile Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez has released a statement to Gephardt Daily about the son they lost. “Bryan was loving and caring person who lived life the fullest,” it says. “His family is devastated and is going...
Gephardt Daily
Crews searching for cliff diver who didn’t resurface at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
FLAMING GORGE NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are searching for the body of a man who Daggett County officials say drowned while cliff diving Saturday afternoon at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey said a 35-year-old man from the Salt Lake...
Gephardt Daily
Man airlifted to hospital after crashing mountain bike near Ensign Peak
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was airlifted from Ensign Peak and transported to an area hospital after crashing his mountain bike Saturday afternoon. The man was riding a mountain bike on the Ensign Peak Trail about 4:20 p.m. when he crashed near...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Crews recover body of Midvale man who drowned while cliff diving at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
FLAMING GORGE NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews have recovered the body of a man who drowned while cliff diving Saturday afternoon at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey said a 35-year-old Midvale man was cliff diving about 3:35 p.m. “and didn’t...
Gephardt Daily
Eagle Mountain City bilked of nearly $1.13M in cybercrime; working to boost security, claim insurance reimbursement
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Eagle Mountain City was the victim of a cybercrime that resulted in the loss of almost $1.13 million in city funds, officials announced Monday. The crime occurred in late August, the city’s statement says. “On Aug. 31, 2022, Eagle...
Gephardt Daily
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle near Murray hospital
MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man in his 30s died after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike Monday morning in Murray. Murray police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon said the bicyclist was traveling west on Vine Street at the intersection with Cottonwood Street just west of Intermountain Medical Center at 6:42 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle headed north on Cottonwood Street.
Gephardt Daily
Police identify 17-year-old shot, killed in Salt Lake City, suspect remains at-large
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released the name of the 17-year-old boy shot and killed in what detectives are investigating as a possible gang-related shooting. The teenage victim, identified as Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez, was mortally wounded early Saturday...
Gephardt Daily
Davis County officials say inmate died by suicide after jumping from jail balcony
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County Jail inmate died by suicide after jumping from a balcony in a housing unit Sunday evening, county officials said. Life-saving medical intervention was attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal, according to a news release from the Davis...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Victim dies after suspected gang-related shooting; SLCPD seeks leads, surveillance recordings
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A victim transported with critical injuries from a shooting in the Poplar Grove area of Salt Lake City has died at the hospital. Salt Lake City Police were directed to the scene after multiple callers reported a shooting at...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Woman in ‘extremely critical condition’ after crashing car into commercial sign in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police say a woman is in “extremely critical condition” after crashing her car into a thick metal pole suspending a commercial sign early Saturday. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal said the crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. near EZPAWN,...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD makes arrest in Ballpark neighborhood shooting death; 21-year-old charged with homicide in domestic violence case
Read an updated article here. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old woman has been taken into custody following a fatal shooting overnight in Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood. Police believe the shooting was domestic-violence related, according to a statement released by the...
Gephardt Daily
Pleasant Grove Police: Man jailed after found in bloody garage with critically injured victim, admitted he ‘was going to kill her’
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was jailed Sunday after he was found in a bloody garage with a woman who had suffered severe head trauma. Pleasant Grove police were alerted by dispatch operators who heard screaming on a phone line which had been intentionally left open once the call was made.
