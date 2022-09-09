Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Remembering 9-11
Community members gathered around the gazebo in front of the Fayette County Courthouse on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 to take part in a remembrance ceremony recognizing the lives lost as a result of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen addressed the attendees during...
Record-Herald
Grim to enter Senior Citizens HOF
COLUMBUS — A local veteran and former history teacher is one of 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted Wednesday into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame (HOF). Before his retirement in 2001, Robert E. Grim, who lives near Sabina, was an American history teacher at Miami Trace High School for 34 years and was chairman of the Social Studies Department when he retired, as well as president of the Miami Trace Education Association.
Record-Herald
Locals conquer 9-11 stair climb
On Sunday, Sept. 11 at the stair climb in Columbus, a team of 23 helped raise $3,035.80 to benefit the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation programs to support the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters. Chris Wysong, Chief, Wayne TWP Fire Rescue said, “It is an honor to serve the community with others willing to step up and make the trip to the top of this climb in recognition of the fallen. We completed our eighth year ringing the bell to honor 192 of the 343 fallen. The badges are displayed on the firehouse wall to remind us that our community is why we serve.”
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
Record-Herald
Tri-County Triangle Trail to sponsor community bike ride
On Thursday, Oct. 6, Tri-County Triangle Trail will be sponsoring a community bike ride. At 6:30 p.m., this 14-mile round trip bike event will begin at the Hopewell National Park service parking lot located at 4731 Sulphur Lick Road (corner of Maple Grove Road). From there, participants will make their way to the halfway point, Dairy Cone located on Springfield Street in Frankfort.
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute $20 million in rent assistance
Another round of Emergency Rental Assistance Funding is on its way to renters in Columbus and Franklin County.
City acts over no power, trash at Latitude Five25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After periods without power or hot water, no elevator service, flooding, and trash at Latitude Five25 Apartments, the city has taken its owners back to court. On Friday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the city filed multiple contempt motions against Paxe Latitude, owners of Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard. […]
sciotopost.com
Fayette County – Scarecrow Festival This Weekend Starts Fall Events
Fayette County – Washington Court House will host the Scarecrow Festival starting the fall season events. The event was canceled last year but the committee said that they had plans to make a bigger and better event in 2022. Opening Ceremonies start at Noon on Friday, September 16, 2022,...
Record-Herald
columbusnavigator.com
7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget
Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
America’s Floor Source building $30M headquarters and showroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home. The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years. Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market. The company is building a new $30 million headquarters […]
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
sciotopost.com
Gov. Dewine Announces Funding for Logan Police Department in Hocking County
HOCKING – Governor Dewine announced today the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million to help them support the wellness needs of...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Weekly Construction Update
MARYSVILLE – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 33 eastbound and westbound between U.S. 36 and U.S. 42 will have overnight lane restrictions (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) on Sunday, September 11 and Monday, September 12.
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Donuts in the State of Ohio
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Ohio carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the world and one of the very best can be found within this Amish bakery, keep reading to learn more.
Record-Herald
Gas prices decrease across south central Ohio
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is nine cents lower this week at $3.582 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.582; Washington Court House Average: $3.585. Average price during the week of September...
sciotopost.com
Downtown Circleville Business Owner Finds Ghost Mural During Renovations
Circleville – During tonight’s Historical Review board local Curtis Christopher brought a discovery in front of the board that he wants to protect, and needed a certificate of appropriateness. Most people have noticed that the property located at 101 West Main street has been undergoing some renovations, well...
sciotopost.com
Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe
Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe passed 4:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Charles was born in Chillicothe on March 11, 1984 to Charles Alan and Zola “Missy” Shackleford Cottrill. Surviving are father and mother, Richard “Al” and Zola “Missy” Parker of...
