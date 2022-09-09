ZooTampa's kid-friendly 'Creatures of the Night' halloween celebration starts in October
ZooTampa’s annual family-friendly Halloween event Creatures of the Night is back in Lowry Park with even more wild scares than before.
On select nights throughout October, thrill seekers of all ages can enjoy brand new and returning experiences at ZooTampa, located at 1101 W Sligh Ave.
Creatures of the Night takes place on 11 nights in October from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 30 is for members only, with October dates (Oct. 1, 7-8, 14-16, 21-22 and 28-30) open to the public.
General admission tickets for ZooTampa’s family-friendly Creatures of the Night Halloween celebration are $34.95. There’s a $5 reservation fee for annual members and “Pay for a Day, Come Back All Year” ticket holders which will be reimbursed upon entry as a $5 voucher valid on the event night for food and merchandise.
[event-1] This year’s Creatures of the Night will introduce new attractions like “Swamp Witch Way,” where guests can seek out Blackwater Mattie the infamous Swamp Witch, “New Neverland,” a Peter Pan-themed never-ending game of hide and seek, “HooDoo Hall,” an undead Mardi Gras party and a spooky safari.
Returning to the zoo will be creepy favorites like “Clown Carousel,” “Scarecrow Junction,” “The Realm of the Spider Queen” and more.
A press release says children 12 years of age and under are invited to wear costumes.
“For the comfort and security of all guests, adults (13 years of age and up) may not wear Halloween masks, wigs, face paint, or costumes of any kind. Toy weapons are prohibited regardless of age,” the release adds.
On select nights throughout October, thrill seekers of all ages can enjoy brand new and returning experiences at ZooTampa, located at 1101 W Sligh Ave.
Creatures of the Night takes place on 11 nights in October from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 30 is for members only, with October dates (Oct. 1, 7-8, 14-16, 21-22 and 28-30) open to the public.
General admission tickets for ZooTampa’s family-friendly Creatures of the Night Halloween celebration are $34.95. There’s a $5 reservation fee for annual members and “Pay for a Day, Come Back All Year” ticket holders which will be reimbursed upon entry as a $5 voucher valid on the event night for food and merchandise.
[event-1] This year’s Creatures of the Night will introduce new attractions like “Swamp Witch Way,” where guests can seek out Blackwater Mattie the infamous Swamp Witch, “New Neverland,” a Peter Pan-themed never-ending game of hide and seek, “HooDoo Hall,” an undead Mardi Gras party and a spooky safari.
Returning to the zoo will be creepy favorites like “Clown Carousel,” “Scarecrow Junction,” “The Realm of the Spider Queen” and more.
A press release says children 12 years of age and under are invited to wear costumes.
“For the comfort and security of all guests, adults (13 years of age and up) may not wear Halloween masks, wigs, face paint, or costumes of any kind. Toy weapons are prohibited regardless of age,” the release adds.
Comments / 0