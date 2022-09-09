Read full article on original website
Related
Driver Facing Drug Charges: Three-Car Crash with Injuries in Van Buren
Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County. State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."
Deputy Wyman Motorcycle Ride and Fall Festival This Weekend
The annual motorcycle ride and fall festival to remember fallen Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Kurt Wyman is happening this weekend. Wyman was killed in the line of duty during a domestic dispute in 2011. This annual even raises funds to help construct the Deputy Kurt Wyman Memorial park on Judd Road - with the park adjoining to the Whitestown Town Park off of Gibson Road.
Utica Cop Shoots, Kills Man After Call Of Armed, Emotionally Disturbed Man
Two separate investigations are underway after an officer involved shooting in Utica resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man. At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Monday night (September 12) UPD Officers were called to 1601 Neilson Street in the city for a report of an emotionally disturbed person armed with weapons, UPD officials say. Arriving officers encountered David Litts who was armed with a knife, police said, and the 'incident ultimately resulted in a use of force', in which Litts was shot by an officer. He later died at the hospital, police said.
5 Charged Following Latest Alcohol Compliance Check in Herkimer County; NYSP
That latest round of alcohol ID compliance checks in Herkimer County has landed several store attendants in hot water. It's all done as part of New York State's Underage Drinking Initiative. Earlier this week, Trooper say a dozen Herkimer County shops included in the compliance check. Of those, seven passed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utica’s New Downtown Parking Garage – Officials Unveil Renderings
Due to open in March of 2024, the new parking garage for Utica's new hospital will have five levels,1,300 spaces, and a price tag just shy of $56 million. Renderings for the 530,000-square-foot structure were shared with the public on Thursday, giving a glimpse at the continued progress to "build a new healthcare system for Oneida County and the entire region," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
Crime Stopper’s Suspect Arrested in Herkimer After Utica Police Receive Tip
A Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, featured in August, is now in police custody. The Utica Police Department says an investigator with the UPD's Warrants Unit received information that 21-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area. Officers with the Herkimer Police Department were found Linen...
Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival
Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
Flights of Grilled Cheese? Yes Please! Coming Soon to Utica
I honestly love the concepts of serving flights because it gives you the ability to try different things at one time. We've seen flights of it all: beer, mimosas, ciders, ice cream and more. But, this new flight soaring into Utica is one that you really don't want to miss taking off.
Wallet Stolen from Rome Walmart Leaves Man with Felony Charge in His Pocket
A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.
Customers Shocked to Find Strike Sign on Locked Utica Store Door
What is going on at the UPS store in Utica? Inquiring minds want to know. Fran Lucia went to the UPS Store on North Genesee Street to return a package and was shocked to find it locked on Tuesday, September 6. "I was greeted with this lovely note on the door," she shared on Facebook.
Police Asking for Help Locating This Wanted Utica Man
Police in Utica are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Utica man who failed to report a change of residence, despite being listed on the NYS Sex Offender Registry, police say. 41-year-old Christopher Bailey is wanted by the Utica Police Department for an offense of the Sex Offender...
Gifts to Honor Ilion Girl Who Passed From Cancer Arrive on Her Birthday
My heart! Dozens of packages arrived on the day a Central New York girl who passed away from cancer would have turned 13. Anna LaBella of Ilion, New York battled Ewing’s Sarcoma for three years. Her courageous battle ended on August 2, but her memory continues to live on.
17-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Shots Fired Incident on Saratoga Street in Utica
A teenager is under arrest, facing multiple charges following a shots fired incident. Officers from the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the 900 block of Saratoga Street in Utica, New York at approximately 6:10pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 after receiving a call about shots fired in the area.
Woman Airlifted After Falling 150 Feet Into A Gorge In Upstate NY
Multiple crews and agencies were called to Cherry Valley recently for a person in distress. New York State Police say a 32-year-old woman from Troy had fell into a gorge Saturday afternoon and was unable to get out on her own. She was suffering from multiple injuries after falling 150 feet from a waterfall.
Deputies: Inmate Kicks Out Window in Transport Van, Tries to Escape
An inmate in Oneida County is facing some new charges after he allegedly tried to escape. In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 24-year-old Idris Brown, "an inmate who was being transported by Sheriff’s Correction Officers from Utica City Court back to the jail [allegedly] kicked the (window) out of the transport van and tried to escape through the window while the van was moving." The incident took place at approximately 11:45am on August 9, 2022. Brown had been transported to court from the jail earlier that morning for a court appearance.
Verdict In: Candidate For CNY Judge Had Fentanyl In System During Overdose
A lethal and illegal drug that has claimed countless lives was involved in the overdose of a former Madison County Assistant DA who is also running to be county court judge. The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released the results of a toxicology exam for former prosecutor Bradley Moses, one of two people who first responders said suffered a near-fatal overdose on July 30th while responding to a 911 call at Moses' home in the town of Nelson.
Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!
A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?. Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
10 Restaurants That Could Replace Boil Shack in New Hartford, NY
The sad news was announced earlier this week that Boil Shack in New Hartford has closed their doors. Now, the building is up for lease for $75,000. Does that mean we could see another restaurant come in and take over?. If that was the case, I know Central New Yorkers...
Your Favorite CNY Halloween Hot Spot Is Back Open For The Season
Ready for Halloween? Get all your go-to essentials for the season not too far from home!. Spooky season has officially returned to Saegertown Square in New Hartford. Spirit Halloween is once again reopening their doors for the season, something many people look forward to this time of year. Spirit Halloween...
Boonville Native Experiences Bucket List Dream to Compete on Jeopardy
You may want to tune into Jeopardy. A Central New York native is competing on the show. Question: A Central New York school a contestant graduated from. Kathy Wilcox, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School, will be competing on Jeopardy. "A bucket list experience for sure," said Kathy, who now lives in Chicago. "It brought back memories of Oneida County Fair spelling bees."
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0