ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Macon celebration dedicated to legendary artist Otis Redding

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon held a homecoming celebration for the late artist Otis Redding in what would have been his 81st birthday. The entire weekend had activities dedicated to the legendary soul singer including a groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. A 15,000 square foot space dedicated to musical education and collaboration of students aged 3 to 18.
MACON, GA
wabe.org

Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding

The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Macon, GA
Entertainment
City
Washington, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Dawson, GA
13WMAZ

A Mid-Century Modern Macon Home

MACON, Ga. — Curtis Hertwig lives in the house he grew up in. The split-level mid-century modern home with cedar siding and a copper roof is surrounded by two acres of woods in Shirley Hills. “My grandparents lived on Pio Nono and thought my family had moved, you know,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Folks turn out for Macon's last Picnic in the Park of the year

MACON, Ga. — Despite the overcast weather, folks made their way to Carolyn Crayton Park for the city's Picnic in the Park and food truck festival Saturday afternoon. Festival-goers brought pop-up tents, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs as they relaxed. There was live music and even slushies for the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
WOODSTOCK, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Stem Alliance held first annual STEM expo in Macon

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Stem Alliance held their first annual middle Georgia stem expo on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Museum of Aviation in their flight hangar. The Free family filled event celebrated all things science, technology, engineering & math related. Its goal was...
MACON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Janis Joplin
13WMAZ

Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Career changers are helping to fill teaching vacancies

MACON, Ga. — After school on a recent Thursday, 170 Bibb Schools teachers were congratulated, rewarded then put to work for a couple more hours. The group of educators, about 11% of the district’s teachers, all share at least one thing in common: they are career changers, new to teaching.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Hall#National Academy#Rock Roll#Hall Of Fame
13WMAZ

Macon Water Authority headquarters continues renovations

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority has moved their lobby while working on renovations for their headquarters on Second Street. That could mean changes for customers heading to the building to pay bills or get service. Visitors can still come into the building to speak with a desk...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins annual Christmas parade is coming back

MACON, Ga. — In a Warner Robins City Council meeting on Tuesday, mayor Patrick announced that the city's annual Christmas parade is heading back to its traditional site. Starting in 2019, the holiday extravaganza happened on Cohen Walker Drive and ended at Rigby's waterpark. Patrick says this year's parade...
13WMAZ

Museum of Aviation set to host STEM expo

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — You can have fun with science at the Museum of Aviation this Saturday, with fun for the whole family. The museum will host it's first STEM expo at the Century of Flight Hanger. There, you can meet more than 20 organizations that teach science, technology,...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
41nbc.com

Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday two men entered the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with guns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store on foot. One of the clerks was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Arrest made in July Macon barber shop murder

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a July 2022 murder in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes, Jr. was arrested Monday at a home on Highland Avenue in connection to the killing of 38-Jimmy Lee Scott III. Scott was killed on July 29, 2022 at Next Level Kuts on Pio Nono Avenue. Investigators say when they arrived at the barber shop just after midnight on July 29, they found Scott shot to death. His brother Jarel was also shot. He remains in stable condition.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb Fire Department tops off new training center

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and city leaders celebrated the topping of the new fire training center on Tinker Drive Monday. New recruits like Marquez George said they couldn't be more excited about the new facility. "I'm anticipating like a kid on the first day of...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, Warner Robins could see higher tax bills

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We reported last week that based on Warner Robins' new proposed millage rate, many people in Warner Robins could pay more in taxes. After that, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick took to Facebook to call that "100 percent false." Warner Robins Mayor and Council last week announced...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy