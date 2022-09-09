BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a July 2022 murder in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes, Jr. was arrested Monday at a home on Highland Avenue in connection to the killing of 38-Jimmy Lee Scott III. Scott was killed on July 29, 2022 at Next Level Kuts on Pio Nono Avenue. Investigators say when they arrived at the barber shop just after midnight on July 29, they found Scott shot to death. His brother Jarel was also shot. He remains in stable condition.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO