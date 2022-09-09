Read full article on original website
Macon celebration dedicated to legendary artist Otis Redding
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon held a homecoming celebration for the late artist Otis Redding in what would have been his 81st birthday. The entire weekend had activities dedicated to the legendary soul singer including a groundbreaking for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts. A 15,000 square foot space dedicated to musical education and collaboration of students aged 3 to 18.
Tribute held in Macon for late Georgia recording artist Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Georgia-born singer’s 81st birthday. The events set to take place September 9 and 10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Redding’s hometown of Macon, and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts.
'Important to my dad as he looks down': Family of Otis Redding gathers to start arts center
MACON, Ga. — Members of Otis Redding's family and the Macon community gathered to break ground at the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts Friday morning. The Otis Redding Foundation celebrated the start of their 15,000 square foot building. The center is intended to hold programs for students...
'This is the future': Former Otis Redding bandmate has high hopes for new performing arts center
MACON, Ga. — The Otis Redding Foundation is celebrating the next steps in building the Otis Redding Center for the Arts after a 'yes' vote by Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning board. Last week, the foundation broke ground for the new performing arts center. Newton Collier used to play his...
A Mid-Century Modern Macon Home
MACON, Ga. — Curtis Hertwig lives in the house he grew up in. The split-level mid-century modern home with cedar siding and a copper roof is surrounded by two acres of woods in Shirley Hills. “My grandparents lived on Pio Nono and thought my family had moved, you know,...
Folks turn out for Macon's last Picnic in the Park of the year
MACON, Ga. — Despite the overcast weather, folks made their way to Carolyn Crayton Park for the city's Picnic in the Park and food truck festival Saturday afternoon. Festival-goers brought pop-up tents, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs as they relaxed. There was live music and even slushies for the...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 5-11)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works. A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Georgia Stem Alliance held first annual STEM expo in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Stem Alliance held their first annual middle Georgia stem expo on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Museum of Aviation in their flight hangar. The Free family filled event celebrated all things science, technology, engineering & math related. Its goal was...
Monroe County girl who battled inoperable brain tumor passes away at age 9
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old girl after she passed away in her battle with an inoperable brain tumor. "Mighty" Madeline Sanders passed away on Friday, according to a post on the Jay's HOPE Foundation's Facebook page. Back in January 2020, people...
Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
Daiquiris & More opens new location on MLK Boulevard in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Daiquiris and More has a new location in downtown Macon with more space but the same amount of good times. The business started out on 378 Second Street in 2019. “Our goal was just to continue to grow into something bigger, something that the Macon community...
Career changers are helping to fill teaching vacancies
MACON, Ga. — After school on a recent Thursday, 170 Bibb Schools teachers were congratulated, rewarded then put to work for a couple more hours. The group of educators, about 11% of the district’s teachers, all share at least one thing in common: they are career changers, new to teaching.
Macon Water Authority headquarters continues renovations
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority has moved their lobby while working on renovations for their headquarters on Second Street. That could mean changes for customers heading to the building to pay bills or get service. Visitors can still come into the building to speak with a desk...
Warner Robins annual Christmas parade is coming back
MACON, Ga. — In a Warner Robins City Council meeting on Tuesday, mayor Patrick announced that the city's annual Christmas parade is heading back to its traditional site. Starting in 2019, the holiday extravaganza happened on Cohen Walker Drive and ended at Rigby's waterpark. Patrick says this year's parade...
Museum of Aviation set to host STEM expo
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — You can have fun with science at the Museum of Aviation this Saturday, with fun for the whole family. The museum will host it's first STEM expo at the Century of Flight Hanger. There, you can meet more than 20 organizations that teach science, technology,...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/12/22
A man is recovering after being shot during an attempted armed robbery on Sunday near the Tubman Museum. Bibb Sheriff's Office says it happened around 1:30 a.m.
Downtown Macon gas station robbed at gunpoint
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday two men entered the Nams Gas Station, located at 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with guns and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the store on foot. One of the clerks was checked by EMS and cleared on the scene with minor injuries.
Arrest made in July Macon barber shop murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a July 2022 murder in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes, Jr. was arrested Monday at a home on Highland Avenue in connection to the killing of 38-Jimmy Lee Scott III. Scott was killed on July 29, 2022 at Next Level Kuts on Pio Nono Avenue. Investigators say when they arrived at the barber shop just after midnight on July 29, they found Scott shot to death. His brother Jarel was also shot. He remains in stable condition.
Macon-Bibb Fire Department tops off new training center
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and city leaders celebrated the topping of the new fire training center on Tinker Drive Monday. New recruits like Marquez George said they couldn't be more excited about the new facility. "I'm anticipating like a kid on the first day of...
VERIFY: Yes, Warner Robins could see higher tax bills
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We reported last week that based on Warner Robins' new proposed millage rate, many people in Warner Robins could pay more in taxes. After that, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick took to Facebook to call that "100 percent false." Warner Robins Mayor and Council last week announced...
