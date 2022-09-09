Read full article on original website
Police identify shooting victim who died
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man in the street. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.
Four dead in Memphis after live streamed shooting 'rampage' ends with police chase; Ezekiel Kelly arrested
Police in Memphis arrested a 19-year-old man on Wednesday night after gunfire and carjackings throughout the city caused four deaths and multiple injuries, authorities said.
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
