Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in OhioTravel MavenMansfield, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisisThe LanternNewark, OH
Related
Knox Pages
MVNU announces Intel-approved engineering partnerships
MOUNT VERNON — As Intel officially breaks ground on new fabrication facilities in Central Ohio, Mount Vernon Nazarene University announces two partnerships that will prepare faculty to teach new skills and expose students to real-life experiences in semiconductor and semiconductor-related manufacturing. “MVNU is excited that Intel has come to...
Ohio sees changes made to SNAP (Food Stamps) income limits
The United States Department of Agriculture has adjusted the income limit requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
sciotopost.com
Gov. Dewine Announces Funding for Logan Police Department in Hocking County
HOCKING – Governor Dewine announced today the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million to help them support the wellness needs of...
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio man sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent hunting leases
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to prison in connection with his execution of a scheme to solicit payments from dozens of individuals in exchange for purported hunting leases he had no rights to sell. According to court documents, throughout 2019, Nathanal L. Knox, 30, of Ohio,...
AOL Corp
SNAP Schedule: Ohio Direction Card Payments for September 2022
SNAP, which helps low-income families purchase fresh food and groceries, is administered by the Department of Jobs and Family Services in Ohio. Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to Ohio Direction Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Your card can be used anywhere...
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Donuts in the State of Ohio
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Ohio carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the world and one of the very best can be found within this Amish bakery, keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
How La Niña could affect Ohio for a third straight year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NOAA is forecasting a third consecutive La Niña, with a 91% probability of the climate system lasting through November, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center. The climate pattern is given a 54% chance of sticking around during the upcoming winter. La Niña is a cooler-than-average sea surface temperature […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, delicious pizza then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for using high quality ingredients and only serving absolutely delicious pizza, so make sure to give them a try. Once you get to try their food, you will most likely want to go back over and over again.
Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio
As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
Recall alert: Glass fragments prompt recall of nearly 16K canning jars
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — LEM Products Distribution LLC on Thursday recalled nearly 16,000 of its Roots & Harvest wide-mouth, pint-size canning jars because pieces of glass may be found in some of the jars, posing laceration hazards. Per the recall notice, the affected jars were sold in 12-packs, packaged...
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol plans OVI sobriety checkpoint this week
MARION—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
WKRC
New Ohio license plate features Pit Bull, animal activists say it highlights disparity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new dog-friendly Ohio license plate was recently released, featuring a friendly Pit Bull. Animal rights activists say, while it is a progressive move, it highlights the disparity between state law and local ordinances in almost 70 Ohio communities. Jack, a Pit Bull-Terrier, is the star of...
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio
Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Comments / 0