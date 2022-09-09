Read full article on original website
Creating 'A Lasting Legacy': Friends of Tamarac establish endowment fund to support outdoor education
DETROIT LAKES — The Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge have been working to connect children and families with nature for nearly 30 years now, while depending on online fundraisers like Giving Hearts Day and events like the annual Tamarac Fall Festival and Toast to Tamarac at Richwood Winery to support their mission.
Detroit Lakes Chamber of Commerce announces this year's Splash Awards finalists
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s Splash Awards finalists. The Splash Awards, created in 2019, are designed to celebrate the impact and involvement of Detroit Lakes community volunteers. This year’s finalists include:. Accelerator Award finalists. Dawn Duncan. Karen Pifher.
New event center, overnight rental to open near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES – A new event center is opening at a historic venue on the outskirts of Detroit Lakes, and will also offer overnight stays. About six minutes from downtown Detroit Lakes sits a church on a hill. From the outside, the golden steeple, elegant windows and clean white siding trick the eye into thinking the building is a well-loved house of worship.
Girls tennis roundup: Detroit Lakes' struggles continue in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA – It was a tough couple of days for the Detroit Lakes girls tennis team. The Lakers went 0-3 at the Alexandria triangular on Saturday after suffering a pair of losses in Friday’s home triangular. “The girls competed hard,” Detroit Lakes head coach Greg Unruh said. “We...
Crime and fire report: 2 ATV crashes in Becker County since Sept. 10
5:48 a.m., near Menahga, a phone scam was reported. Money was sent to the scammer via Bitcoin. 10:29 a.m., at Walmart, Detroit Lakes, two reports of shoplifting. A previously trespassed individual returned to the store and is expected to be cited for trespassing. 10:37 a.m., near County Road 6, Audubon,...
Brainerd High School football captain injured in game in Moorhead hospitalized in Fargo
BRAINERD, Minn.- A Brainerd high school senior is in a Fargo hospital after suffering a serious head injury during the Moorhead football game. In a post, the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured Friday night. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN D
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER IN DISTRICT COURT CIVIL DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OTHER CIVIL (Action to Determine Adverse Claims) Court File No: 03-CV-22-1740 Jesse McCollum and Dan Stall, Plaintiffs, vs. John K. West, the unknown heirs of John K. West; Agnes B. West, the unknown heirs of Agnes B. West; Detroit Lakes Improvement Company, a Minnesota Corporation; The Detroit Lakes and Pelican Valley Navigation Company; also all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants. SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: You, and each of you, are hereby summoned and required to serve upon plaintiffs’ attorney an answer to the Complaint which is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above named Court, within twenty (20) days after the service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action involves, affects, and brings in question real property situated in the County of Becker, State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: That part of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter in Section 9, Township 138 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota which lies northeasterly of the northeasterly right of way line of Trunk Highway No. 59 as said right of way is laid out and established on the 28th day of November, 2018. EXCEPTING THEREFROM the plat of River Hills Park, said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder in said County. The object of this action is to obtain a judgment that the plaintiffs are the owners in fee of the above described property, and that none of the said defendants have any estate or interest therein or lien thereon. Notice Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 543.22 Minnesota General Rule of Practice 114.01 provides that, “All civil cases are subject to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) processes, except for those actions enumerated in Minn. Stat. 484.76 and Rules 111.01 and 310.01 of these rules.” These processes are set forth in Rules 114.01 through 114.13 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice for District Courts. This notice shall not modify or abrogate the Defendants requirement to provide a formal answer to the Complaint within the time period specified above. DATED: August 19, 2022 HANSON LAW OFFICE, P.C. BY:_\s\ Levi Liebl Levi Liebl, Attorney for Plaintiffs P. O. Box 340, Mahnomen, MN 56557 (218) 935-2266 / (218) 935-2267 FAX Atty License No: 0402573 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The undersigned and the party I represent hereby acknowledge that costs, disbursements, and reasonable attorney and witness fees may be awarded pursuant to M.S.A. 549.211, to the party against whom the allegations in this pleading are asserted. \s\ Levi Liebl Levi Liebl (Sept. 10, 17 & 24, 2022) 100094.
Owner of cremation pendant sought
DETROIT LAKES — In the VIP campgrounds at WE Fest, a cremation pendant was found by a Detroit Lakes resident. “If this were mine, and I lost it, I would be devastated,” said Katie Jasch, who found the pendant that is about the size of a nickel. Jasch...
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
American Crystal Sugar reaches tentative agreement with union
MOORHEAD, Minn. — American Crystal Sugar Co. on Thursday, Sept. 8, reached a tentative four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union. BCTGM leaders will recommend passage of the agreement when it is presented to their members on Sept. 13, American Crystal Sugar...
Bison roll to 40 point win
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42 point win last week, a 40 point win this week. North Dakota State rolls through North Carolina A&T 43-3 in week two of the regular season. Starting quarterback Cam Miller completed seven of 12 passes for 102 yards and two scores. Hunter Luepke scored twice, and now has at least one touchdown in five straight games, dating back to 2021. Logan Kopp led the defense with seven tackles.
Fire destroys South Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire at 4:08am on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked to control the blaze of the fully-engulfed trailer and spent some time afterwards sifting through rubble to tamp out any remaining fire. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and crews say they’re unsure if anyone is living in the trailer.
Nordahl J. “Bud” Wamre
Jan. 12, 1934 - Sept. 12, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Nordahl J. “Bud” Wamre, 88, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 12, in Essentia Health - Oak Crossing. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at David-Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Interment will be in Richwood Lutheran Church Cemetery near Detroit Lakes.
18-year-old driver killed in MN crash
An 18-year-old man died in a two-vehicle accident in Minnesota’s Grant County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon on Highway 79 at County Road 21. Tyler Stone of Hoffman (MN) was driving a car eastbound on Highway 79. It collided head-on with a westbound...
One last 'Toast,' to Richwood Winery: Friends of Tamarac say goodbye to hosts of popular fundraiser
RICHWOOD — For almost as long as there's been a Richwood Winery, the Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge have held their annual Toast to Tamarac fundraiser there. With the winery closing its doors for good on Sept. 24, the Friends decided to hold one last Toast there, on Friday, Sept. 9, and it was one of the most successful to date, according to event chair Vonnie Jacobson.
Betty Olson
Betty Lou Olson was born on March 16th, 1928 to Robert and Leona (Kadolph) Illg in Silver Leaf. Township, MN. She was raised on the Illg family farm in Frazee and later married Duane Denny” Olson on June 4th, 1954 in Sisseton, SD. They raised their six children in Detroit Lakes, MN, where she worked at Mickey’s Cafe and St. Mary’s Nursing Home until she retired. Following her retirement, she and Denny traveled and spent time with their children and grandchildren. She was witty, nurturing and stubborn up until the very end. On September 10th, 2022 she passed away peacefully in her home; surrounded by family, under the care of Pelican Landing, with the help of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
18-year-old man killed in pickup-car crash near Elbow Lake
(Elbow Lake, MN)-- One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Grant County. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 79 and County Road 21 in Sanford Township southeast of Elbow Lake. A car driven by 18-year-old Tyler Stone from Hoffman, was eastbound on Highway 79 and collided head-on with a pickup driven by 23-year-old Dalton James Johnson of Brandon. Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake.
Court news: Audubon man charged with felony assault in stabbing
DETROIT LAKES — Elmer Joel Urvina-Antonez, 22, of Audubon has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree assault. According to court records, about 6 a.m. on July 10, Becker County deputies responded to the report of a man who was beaten up outside of Orton's in Audubon. The injured party was identified as Urvina-Antonez, who indicated through an interpreter that he did not speak English, that he could not read or write, and that he did not know his birth date.
Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
Dent man charged with felony DWI
Daniel Arthur Adkins, 39 of rural Dent has been charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony DWI. According to court records, on the afternoon of July 16, a trooper on patrol east of Detroit Lakes pulled him over after clocking his Ford Explorer going 82 mph in a 65 mph zone.
