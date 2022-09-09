Read full article on original website
Opinion | “Mural” is worth more than dollars
Hanging in the Stanley Museum of Art at the University of Iowa is a massive 8-by-20-foot oil canvas, “Mural,” by the late artist, Jackson Pollock. When I saw Pollock’s painting, I was underwhelmed. While the painting is impressive in size, little else about it seemed notable. Arbitrary movements of lemon yellow, red, teal, and umber melt into each other, forming no clear objects or scenes.
DITV: Astrid Hilger Bennett, an Iowa City Textile Artist
Astrid Hilger Bennett focuses on community-building art projects involving hands on experiences– like INDIGO. DITV News reporter, Justina Borgman, visited the INDIGO exhibit to learn more about Astrid’s story as an artist.
UI students advocate for physical space for students with disabilities
University of Iowa students are pushing to add more spaces and services for students with disabilities. With students requesting accommodations every year, students with disabilities are an active group at the UI. Abbie Steuhm, president of UI Students for Disability Advocacy and Awareness organization, said the group has weekly meetings...
DITV: New Student Class Brings Obstacles for UIHD
The University of Iowa class of 2026 is one of the largest incoming classes in modern history. DITV news reporter Abigail Kurten has more on how this new student population has put strain on campus housing and dining halls.
Which Iowa College Town Is among the Best in America?
There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, which means there are that many towns and cities that include these campuses within their borders. But not all college towns are created equally. Some are exciting, vibrant places with an atmosphere that is enhanced by the nearby campus.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Cities In Iowa
The "Hawkeye State," with deep roots in national history, boasts many beautiful cities, including the Quad Cities that evolved to their present-day glory. These most beautiful cities in Iowa shine with life in vibrant historic downtowns and scenic nature. Ames. Ames is a beautiful city in west Story County, with...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
A MASSIVE Star was Once Arrested in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
If you've ever dreamt of having a celebrity encounter, chances are that dream involves meeting, maybe having a meal with that celeb, right? It doesn't involve getting whooped by them. At least not for most of us... I am a huge pro wrestling fan. Yes, that's right, even at 40...
A Popular Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Opened 2nd Location
El Bajio Mexican Restaurant at 555 Gateway Pl SW is consistently one of the highest-rated restaurants in Cedar Rapids. With a 4.5 star rating on Yelp and 4.8 stars on Facebook, it's no wonder that the business was looking to expand!. Earlier this year, El Bajio announced on Facebook that...
Iowa Star Does Impromptu Concert At Family Farm
It looks like all it takes to get a Grammy nominated artist to perform on your family farm is to post a video on Tik Tok. We're all going to have to take a page out of one Minnesota farmer's book. A little over a week ago a Minnesotan farmer...
UI beats top universities for second spot in writing in national college rankings
The University of Iowa ranked second overall in writing among all U.S. universities in U.S. News and World Report rankings, according to the 2022 list published Sunday night. The UI tied with Yale University for the second spot in the writing in the disciplines program and is the only public university in the top ten. The ranking is a significant jump from the university’s previous ranking of 10th overall in 2021.
Johnson County pushes Iowa River to be ‘pedal paddle destination of the Midwest’
The Iowa River may soon be known as the “pedal paddle destination of the Midwest.”. The cities of Iowa City and Coralville and Johnson County — under the leadership of Think Iowa City — submitted an application to Destination Iowa, a program overseeing tourism projects in Iowa, for nearly $6 million to put toward parks and recreations around the Iowa River.
UI Scanlan Center for School Mental Health opens for patient referrals
The University of Iowa’s Scanlan Center for School Mental Health opened its clinic for patient referrals on Sept. 6, making researchers, instructors, and clinicians available for Iowans. Located at 400 Plaza Centre One at 125 S. Dubuque Street, the clinic will increase mental health care and services for preschool...
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Work at airport, fly for free
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport held their most recent job fair in an airport hangar. Pam Hinman, Director of Marketing and Communications says she loves working at the airport, “I think it is the greatest place to work in the region, myself.”. Several companies at...
Iowa City Community School District experiencing rising prices, employee shortages
The Iowa City Community School District is facing a multitude of financial problems because inflation is raising the price of various supplies. The school district will spend more money on construction materials, fuel, and food for the 2022-23 school year. Chace Ramey, deputy superintendent of the ICCSD, said the district...
Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa offense is broken, changes needed
Mr. Soundoff Says – The Iowa offense is the worst in the entire country, all of FBS football ranked 131st. John Sears says it’s hit rock bottom, and changes need to be made.
tamatoledonews.com
Kwik Star ready to serve community from new location
On Sept. 1, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Kwik Star location on the Lincoln Highway in Toledo. The Kwik Star team worked tirelessly, moving everything to the new store in less than twelve hours for the community. Assistant lead Tyler Jones noted the necessity during an interview.
