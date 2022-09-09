ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgway, CO

Multiple agencies respond to Jeep rollover on County Road 361

Three people were killed this afternoon when their Jeep rolled down an embankment on County Road 361, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed. A 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona and another person died in the accident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 3 on the road leading to Yankee Boy Basin, Trooper Josh Lewis told the Plaindealer.
3 killed in Jeep rollover in Ouray County

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed when the Jeep they were in rolled over on a county road near Ouray in southwestern Colorado Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said the rollover happened around 12:30 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, near mile marker 3....
The Denver Gazette

Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
KJCT8

Scattered showers to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A few weeks ago, the temperature was the part that never seemed to change. We stayed hot, day after day, and the new change was the smoke by last week. Since last Wednesday, smoke and hazy skies have continued throughout the Western Slope and are more concentrated North of Montrose county. Today will be no different than what we have been experiencing; dry conditions, smoke, hazy skies, and plenty of sunshine. However, when we thought we escaped the 90-degree temperature threshold in Grand Junction, unfortunately, it makes its presence known today. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the lower 90s and mid-80s for Montrose.
KJCT8

Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado. The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified. The vehicle involved was a...
ouraynews.com

CEO: Cedar Point merger to offer more medical services, efficiencies

Mountain Medical Center patients will have access to broader services and benefit from integrated health records through the merger with Montrose’s Cedar Point Health, said Chief Executive Officer Cory Phillips. The physician- owned practice now includes the Ridgway clinic, under an agreement that took effect Aug. 23. Dr. Joel Gates is now one of Cedar Point’s physician-owners, and will continue…
KJCT8

Delta will host their first annual Delta Pride Festival

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The first annual Delta Pride Festival is set to take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 with a range of activities for all ages. Delta held their first Delta Pride Day in 2013. Delta Pride is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives...
The Daily Planet

'Be prepared. Pay attention'

MONTROSE, CO

