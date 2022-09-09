Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
New mental health paraprofessionals stand ready to help Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The River City has 25 new paraprofessionals trained in mental health. They are ready to recognize a need and they know where to send people for mental health assistance. They met at Carver Center Friday for a training session. They were taught the basic mental...
wcbu.org
ICC students sign onto Caterpillar apprenticeships
Illinois Central College students signed apprenticeship contracts with Caterpillar at a ceremony on Monday to begin their journey into the workforce. The ceremony featured speakers from ICC's administration and a professor to congratulate the apprentices on their accomplishments. ICC President Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey championed the collaboration between the college and...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Normal Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
NORMAL — Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County’s largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
Central Illinois Proud
House of Hope Peoria celebrates one year of serving the community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For one year House of Hope Peoria has been serving the Peoria Community offering food, mental health, workforce re-entry and victim support. “We’re just excited to share the first year anniversary. It’s going to be the first of many,” said founder and executive director Terry Burnside.
wcbu.org
Hunger Action Month focuses on a high level of need
September is Hunger Action Month and, according to a local food bank director, hunger awareness is particularly important this year. Monica Scheuer is executive director at Midwest Food Bank’s Peoria branch. She said over the past year or so, the face of the average food recipient has changed. “Discretionary...
wcbu.org
ISU to host first debate between Pritzker and Bailey; listen live on WCBU
Illinois State University in Normal will host the first debate between Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey. It's set for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at ISU's Bone Student Center in Braden Auditorium. Tickets will be required, though information about how to get them is not yet available.
wcbu.org
How to become 1% more sustainable every day in October with the Project Green Challenge
Environmental advocates are adapting to the digital age by bringing eco-friendly tips to individuals in a more accessible and digestible way. The influx of climate news can make sustainable living seem unreachable. However, in the age of digital outreach, environmental organizations are using email newsletters in order to encourage people to live a more sustainable lifestyle.
wglt.org
Rivian shows its appreciation while recruiting for more workers at Uptown event
Rivian hosted its second Community Appreciation Event on Saturday in Uptown Normal, allowing the electric automaker not only to showcase its vehicle models, but also employment opportunities available at the Normal plant. Most of the people attending the event wanted to see Rivian’s signature vehicles: the R1S pickup truck and...
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian hosts community appreciation event in Normal
NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Rivian gave thanks to the public Saturday by hosting a community appreciation event. The event was held in Uptown Normal. Those who came out were able to view different Rivian vehicle models while enjoying live music and treats from vendors. The electrical vehicle company has...
Central Illinois Proud
IDOT hosts pop-up hiring event
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted a one-day hiring popup event on Saturday. IDOT is hiring seasonal workers or “snowbirds” who tackle the winter weather. Representatives from IDOT were on hand to help jobseekers with applications. Brandon Higgins is back for his fourth...
25newsnow.com
Pekin celebrates 50th Marigold Festival with new sculpture
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Pekin continues it’s Marigold Festival tradition for the 50th year, they’re celebrating with a new addition to Mineral Springs Park. East Peoria wood carving artist Mark Alcorn was commissioned to make a structure out of a tree on the park’s property. His design features a large dragon at the top of the sculpture, surrounded by depictions of US Senator Everett Dirksen, local logos and, of course, marigolds.
Central Illinois Proud
Leah Marlene to perform at BCPA
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Center for the Performing arts (BCPA) announced that local American Idol contestant Leah Marlene will be performing on its main stage in November. According to a BCPA press release, the performance will be held on Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Marlene recently was...
Central Illinois Proud
6th annual Cannabis Camp returns to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The sixth annual Cannabis Camp hosted by Trinity Centers is back in Peoria. Trinity Centers is Peoria’s leading local dispensary and has hosted Cannabis Camp since 2016. Although no cannabis was for sale at the event, locals were free to bring their own and...
wcbu.org
Q&A: Bradley AD Reynolds talks about NIL opportunities, his goals for the Braves' sports programs
As the ever-changing landscape of college sports continues to evolve, Chris Reynolds is now in his eighth full academic year as the head of the Bradley University athletics department. Things now are much different from when Reynolds took over the Braves programs in 2015. Athletes are able to earn financial...
Central Illinois Proud
120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
wglt.org
‘It was this purple pepper:' The crudité that inspired an ISU student’s new clothing line
A major part of Jalen Cunningham’s summer internship was watching vegetables grow. Cunningham is a senior graphic design major at Illinois State University, originally from the south suburban Chicago town of Steger. He was tasked with creating a new clothing line inspired by the ISU Horticulture Center's grounds. The result is a series of graphic T-shirts and jackets that will be on sale this weekend at the center’s annual Autumnal Festival.
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
25newsnow.com
‘Dangerous Neighbor’ brings battle over Edwards Coal plant to big screen
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fight for clean air continues throughout Central Illinois. And now a film highlighting the historic battle over the Edwards Coal Plant. It was a decade-long fight to push for a greener environment. After battling asthma, premature deaths, and heart attacks, a group of people...
wglt.org
McLean County dispatchers will offer a 911 emergency texting option
Emergency dispatch centers in McLean County will start a new text-to-911 service next week. The service will be available for calls to the Bloomington Communications Center and Metcom, which handles the county’s emergency calls outside of Bloomington. Rhonda Flegel, executive director of the McLean County 911 center, said the...
1470 WMBD
Styx returning to Peoria in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. — Styx has announced its World Tour for 2023, and they’ll be making another stop in Peoria. The show is slated for the Peoria Civic Center Theater on March 16, 2023. Styx’s musical career spans four decades, with hits like “Come Sail Away”, “Mr. Roboto”, “The...
