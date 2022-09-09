Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared...
WISH-TV
Indiana Governor helped fuel Union effort during the Civil War
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — He came to power during a time of deep division within the country. Oliver Morton took office just weeks before the start of the Civil War as Indiana’s 14th governor. He was the was the first Governor of Indiana who was born in the state....
WISH-TV
UAW workers in Indiana, Stellantis reach tentative deal
(AP) — United Auto Workers union members who went on strike Saturday at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana, is announcing a tentative deal with the company. The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee announced the agreement in a blog post, saying that a ratification vote would be held Monday. Stellantis confirmed the tentative deal.
WISH-TV
John Gregg, Former Indiana Speaker of the House
Former Indiana Speaker of the House and two-time gubernatorial candidate John Gregg is one of the most well-liked, humorous, and accomplished public servants in modern Indiana history. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Speaker Gregg talks about his career, his connection with his fellow Hoosiers, and how much he enjoyed being in the Statehouse. Our friend—and John’s friend—Jim Shella joins us for the conversation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 5,401 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
WISH-TV
Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts expect the new inflation report, out Tuesday morning, to show overall prices are easing. Fuel prices have fallen and housing has gone down, as well, in the past month. Still, when compared to...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: The race for Indiana secretary of state
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is less than 60 days from Election Day on Nov. 8. The commitment of “All INdiana Politics” is to make sure you hear directly from the candidates in the top races. One of the most closely watched races is for secretary of state,...
WISH-TV
Bankable aims to break down barriers for Indiana entrepreneurs
Jennifer Hall is the Executive Director of Bankable, a non-profit, Community Development Financial Institution or CFDI, a certified SBA micro lender, and Community Advantage lender. Bankable strives to fund Hoosier dreams and build bank ready businesses. Banklable was founded in 2010 and services all Indiana entrepreneurs. To date, Bankable has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Gas and inflation; iPhone update; used car prices lowering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The current average gas price in Indiana is 3.80 a gallon. The national average is 3.71, which is a big exhale from the 5 bucks a gallon seen this summer. It all plays into the current feeling on inflation. A new survey by the New York...
WISH-TV
What you need to know to prepare your pets incase of disaster
Disaster can strike anywhere and at anytime. From housefires to floods, tornadoes to power outages and thunderstorms, Hoosiers can see a lot of crazy things throughout the year. Are you prepared to take care of the whole family, including your four-legged furry friends, when severe weather occurs or if you...
WISH-TV
Advocate: Abortion ban to dangerously impact trafficking victims
INDINAPOLIS (WISH) — The clock is ticking down until the near-total ban on abortion goes into effect statewide on Thursday. The ban has brought to light deep concerns on it’s impact for trafficking victims due to it’s restrictions on where an abortion can still take place. “If...
Comments / 0