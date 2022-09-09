Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Enshrined: Stehr to be inducted into Indiana Broadcasters Pioneers Hall of Fame
John Stehr recalls a time when “Punky Brewster,” a 1980s sitcom, had a higher rating than WTHR-TV Channel 13 news. The retired news anchor also recalls that when he joined the station in 1995, Channel 13 built a team around him that skyrocketed WTHR to the No. 1 news station in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Carmel baby to be featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
NEW YORK (WISH) — A Carmel resident is making his way to fame. He’ll be appearing in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17 for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. According to a release, the photo of Oliver was selected from more than...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Community Shows Love To Local Family Returning From Lengthy Hospital Stay
Lori and Scott Leighty of Michigantown, Indiana have given us permission to share their very touching story. Lori was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma at the end of November in 2020. Lori started extensive steroid & chemo treatments at the Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis right after her diagnosis. Due to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller
For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
cbs4indy.com
Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death
INDIANAPOLIS — The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Kyle Moorman and his children, Kyle II, Kyannah and Kyran, were found dead in a southside retention pond on July 12. Kyle’s family said he was dedicated...
wbaa.org
Purdue students call for Tippecanoe County Prosecutor to outline clear stance on near-total abortion ban
Purdue students are calling on the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor to announce his position on Indiana’s looming near-total abortion ban. Specifically, students hoped that Prosecutor Pat Harrington would decide not to enforce the state’s abortion restrictions – following in the footsteps of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. Last...
Body found in pond confirmed to be missing Purdue student
The identity of the body found in the pond near Harrison bridge in late August has been confirmed by the Tippecanoe County Coroner. DNA results identified the man as 30-year-old Minxi Yang, the coroner told WLFI earlier today. Yang, a graduate student in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, was...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Detroit News
UAW members at Stellantis casting plant in Kokomo, Indiana, strike for local contract
Workers at a casting plant for the maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles on Saturday went on strike to demand a local agreement with Stellantis NV that provides members with a "safe and comfortable place to work," the United Auto Workers said in a statement. Leaders of UAW Local 1166...
Germanfest: Dancing to "Mambo Italiano"
Ryan Anderson and Gail Biss dances to "Mambo Italiano" at Germanfest, performed by the Lafayette big swing band Saturday night.
wibqam.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
readthereporter.com
The Westfield Flour Mill’s 70-year grind
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Guest contributor and historian Brendan White shares the story of a long-gone business that became an important part of the agricultural heritage of Westfield. White is a frequent historical society volunteer who has a true passion for Hamilton County’s past. He is also a...
WIBC.com
Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting
FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
Tippecanoe County Health Department out of Moderna boosters
The Tippecanoe County Health Department ran out of the Moderna bivalent Booster, according to a Tippecanoe County Health Department Press Release. The health department received 300 doses of Pfizer and 300 doses of Moderna bivalent boosters last week from the Indiana Department of Health. They are unable to reorder more Moderna boosters but are still able to administer Pfizer boosters to anyone ages 12 and above, according to the press release.
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
Kokomo Stellantis plant workers reach agreement, ending strike
UPDATE: Stellantis released a statement on Sunday night regarding a tentative agreement with UAW Local 1166. That statement is posted below: “Stellantis confirms that the Company and UAW Local 1166, representing the workers at the Kokomo, Indiana, Casting Plant, have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a new local contract. As the tentative agreement still needs to […]
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
indypolitics.org
Brainard Expected to Announce He’s Not Running for Re-Election
Long-time Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard is expected to announce this week that he is not seeking re-election. Brainard is Carmel’s first seven-term mayor. The announcement will officially be made Tuesday at 2 p.m. outside Carmel City Hall. There are no declared candidates, but several likely replacements for Brainard are...
WTHI
Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
WLFI.com
BREAKING: Single vehicle rollover in Romney, possible injuries
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Tippecanoe County dispatch a single vehicle rolled over in Romney Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. There is more than one person in the vehicle. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many passengers there are in total. Radio transmissions...
