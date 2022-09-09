ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Community Shows Love To Local Family Returning From Lengthy Hospital Stay

Lori and Scott Leighty of Michigantown, Indiana have given us permission to share their very touching story. Lori was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma at the end of November in 2020. Lori started extensive steroid & chemo treatments at the Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis right after her diagnosis. Due to...
MICHIGANTOWN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Echoes Of The Past Tractor Drive Honored Kurt Miller

For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton counties to honor Kurt Miller. Twenty-five tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive, according to a provided news release. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son, along with the club.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
wbaa.org

Purdue students call for Tippecanoe County Prosecutor to outline clear stance on near-total abortion ban

Purdue students are calling on the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor to announce his position on Indiana’s looming near-total abortion ban. Specifically, students hoped that Prosecutor Pat Harrington would decide not to enforce the state’s abortion restrictions – following in the footsteps of Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. Last...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review
readthereporter.com

The Westfield Flour Mill’s 70-year grind

Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Guest contributor and historian Brendan White shares the story of a long-gone business that became an important part of the agricultural heritage of Westfield. White is a frequent historical society volunteer who has a true passion for Hamilton County’s past. He is also a...
WESTFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WIBC.com

Avoiding I-69 After a Shooting

FISHERS – If you’re planning on driving around mile-marker 207 on northbound I-69 anytime soon, you might want to rethink your route. Fishers police are asking people to avoid the area after a shooting occurred there Saturday afternoon. They say the incident was not random. On their social...
FISHERS, IN
The Exponent

Tippecanoe County Health Department out of Moderna boosters

The Tippecanoe County Health Department ran out of the Moderna bivalent Booster, according to a Tippecanoe County Health Department Press Release. The health department received 300 doses of Pfizer and 300 doses of Moderna bivalent boosters last week from the Indiana Department of Health. They are unable to reorder more Moderna boosters but are still able to administer Pfizer boosters to anyone ages 12 and above, according to the press release.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Kokomo Stellantis plant workers reach agreement, ending strike

UPDATE: Stellantis released a statement on Sunday night regarding a tentative agreement with UAW Local 1166. That statement is posted below: “Stellantis confirms that the Company and UAW Local 1166, representing the workers at the Kokomo, Indiana, Casting Plant, have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a new local contract. As the tentative agreement still needs to […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
indypolitics.org

Brainard Expected to Announce He’s Not Running for Re-Election

Long-time Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard is expected to announce this week that he is not seeking re-election. Brainard is Carmel’s first seven-term mayor. The announcement will officially be made Tuesday at 2 p.m. outside Carmel City Hall. There are no declared candidates, but several likely replacements for Brainard are...
CARMEL, IN
WTHI

Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

BREAKING: Single vehicle rollover in Romney, possible injuries

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Tippecanoe County dispatch a single vehicle rolled over in Romney Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. There is more than one person in the vehicle. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many passengers there are in total. Radio transmissions...
ROMNEY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy