Frank K
1d ago

…. What killed the rapper was his inability to follow police instructions. The police were in a high speed chase initially started by the rapper trying to flee and not stopping as ordered. The rapper caused his own demise. Glad no police were injured. The governments regardless of what country it is needs to stop catering to criminals. The standards of behavior needs to be higher and not lowered to accommodate a particular ethnic background.

Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
The Independent

Bodycam captures Los Angeles police shooting Black father in the back after admitting he was unarmed

Los Angeles police shot a Black man three times in the back moments after officers stated he was unarmed, and then claimed in the wake of the shooting that a metal car part he was carrying was a “non-functioning firearm”. Body camera footage released this week shows Jermaine Petit, 39, being approached by LAPD officers responding to a 911 call on 18 July on the corner of Bronson Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Leimart Park after a witness said they had seen a man brandishing a “black semi-automatic” weapon.Footage shows several officers converge on Mr Petit as...
Daily Mail

Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers

A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
The Independent

Brutal moment NYPD officer punches woman to the ground during scuffle over boyfriend’s arrest

A shocking video captured the moment an NYPD officer punched a woman to the ground after a scuffle broke out during the arrest of her boyfriend in Harlem. The confrontation, caught on now-viral video by a bystander on West 136th Street, began when police officers arrived to arrest 22-year-old Elvin James on Tuesday evening, WABC reported. Mr James was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and was allegedly in possession of an illegal ghost gun and a large amount of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.As he was taken into custody, Mr James’ girfriend Tamani...
Daily Mail

Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'

A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Daily Mail

Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders

The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
CBS Philly

Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
