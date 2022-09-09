Read full article on original website
Frank K
1d ago
…. What killed the rapper was his inability to follow police instructions. The police were in a high speed chase initially started by the rapper trying to flee and not stopping as ordered. The rapper caused his own demise. Glad no police were injured. The governments regardless of what country it is needs to stop catering to criminals. The standards of behavior needs to be higher and not lowered to accommodate a particular ethnic background.
Reply(1)
3
Related
Police officer covered Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s gunshot wound with hand, inquest hears
Coroner, who presided over inquest into death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in 2007, speaks of shock at death of another child
Brit tourist, 24, raped in horror attack near bar in Greece while on holiday as cops arrest suspect, 26, after manhunt
A BRITISH tourist was allegedly raped while on holiday in Greece in a horrific attack near a bar. Cops have arrested the suspect, a 26-year-old man, in the municipality of Akti-Vonitsa in the western part of the country. The man was arrested after a 24-year-old British tourist is said to...
Female prisoner, 27, dies while being held in custody awaiting trial for assaulting a police officer
A Scottish woman was found dead while behind held in custody awaiting trail at a women's prison in Stirling. Elizabeth Holmes, 27, from Paisley, was found by prison guards on August 14 at HMP YOI Cornton Vale while she awaited trial for charges including assaulting a police officer and threatening and abusive manner.
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bodycam captures Los Angeles police shooting Black father in the back after admitting he was unarmed
Los Angeles police shot a Black man three times in the back moments after officers stated he was unarmed, and then claimed in the wake of the shooting that a metal car part he was carrying was a “non-functioning firearm”. Body camera footage released this week shows Jermaine Petit, 39, being approached by LAPD officers responding to a 911 call on 18 July on the corner of Bronson Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Leimart Park after a witness said they had seen a man brandishing a “black semi-automatic” weapon.Footage shows several officers converge on Mr Petit as...
Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
Female teacher arrested for 'hiding' a 15-year-old former student in her Florida home after she 'lied' to police about the boy's whereabouts
A female Florida high school teacher hid a 15-year-old student with a crush on her inside her home after she knew that his parents and authorities were looking for him, authorities say. Kelly Simpson, 31, who teaches English at Charlotte High School where the teen attends, was arrested on Tuesday...
Brutal moment NYPD officer punches woman to the ground during scuffle over boyfriend’s arrest
A shocking video captured the moment an NYPD officer punched a woman to the ground after a scuffle broke out during the arrest of her boyfriend in Harlem. The confrontation, caught on now-viral video by a bystander on West 136th Street, began when police officers arrived to arrest 22-year-old Elvin James on Tuesday evening, WABC reported. Mr James was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and was allegedly in possession of an illegal ghost gun and a large amount of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.As he was taken into custody, Mr James’ girfriend Tamani...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traveling nurse, 52, is charged with murdering veteran, 97, 'after illegally administering shot of "something special" and disabling his oxygen machine'
A nurse in Kentucky has been arrested for allegedly unlawfully killing a 97-year-old World War 2 after she allegedly administered a sedative she said was 'something special' and disabled his oxygen monitoring machine. Eyvette Hunter, 52, was indicted Monday on murder charges for the death of James Morris, a patient...
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
People
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman raped in bushes by stranger she met at bus stop as cops release CCTV of wanted man
A WOMAN has been raped by a stranger she met at a bus stop. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled. The assault took place in bushes near the Gulf...
Police apologise for wrongful conviction of man executed 70 years ago
Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali, was hanged in 1952 after he was found guilty of a murder in Cardiff
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Student shot dead in Alabama forest by woman posing as stranded motorist, police say
Duo charged with murder over killing of Adam Simjee, 22, who was forced to walk into woods with girlfriend and died after gunfight
Father who tortured his baby son so severely that the child lost both his legs will be kept in prison after Justice Secretary Dominic Raab blocked his scheduled release next month
A father who tortured his baby so severely that the child lost both legs will be kept in jail under new powers. Anthony Smith was handed a ten-year sentence in 2018 for torturing his son, Tony Hudgell. The boy, now seven, was just 41 days old when he suffered multiple...
Man fights back, shoots suspect during attempted Carjacking in East Mounty Airy: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a carjacking victim in East Mount Airy fought back against a 24-year-old man on Wednesday. The incident happened on the 8000 block of Rodney Street around 11:30 a.m.Police say a man was unloading groceries from his car when the 24-year-old approached him and announced, "This is a robbery" with a gun pointed at him. The two then got into a struggle and the man took control the gun, police say. The gun was discharged once and grazed the 24-year-old man in the abdomen. He was placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. The man was bit on the left hand but is not seeking medical treatment. Police say the 24-year-old was taken in custody.
Ohio officer kills 20-year-old Black man seconds after opening his bedroom door
Donovan Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital after Columbus police shot at him in his own bed
Comments / 12