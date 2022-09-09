ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
SFist

Mosquito Fire Nears 50,000 Acres, Now 18% Contained

The Mosquito Fire, now burning for a week in Placer and El Dorado counties, quickly overtook the SoCal Fairview Fire as the largest fire currently burning in the state, and as of this morning reached 49,761 acres. But a favorable shift in the weather is at least helping the firefight.
ABC10

Mosquito Fire Latest | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 49,761 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures. The latest National Fire Situational Awareness map shows...
Paradise Post

Map: Mosquito Fire in Sierra Nevada is now California’s second biggest

The Mosquito Fire grew by 5,000 acres Sunday and became California’s second largest wildfire of the season. The fire, in Placer and El Dorado counties, was at 46,587 acres (73 square miles) and 10% containment, officials of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said at a virtual community meeting Sunday evening.
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties forces 11,260 people to evacuate

PLACER COUNTY - The fast-spreading Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties has once again grown quickly overnight. SIZE AND PROGRESSThe Mosquito Fire started Tuesday (Sept. 6th) next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. The fire is now estimated to be 46,587 acres in size, an increase of about 5,848 acres on Sunday. It is now 10% contained.According to Cal Fire, there have been multiple data sources for the fire's perimeter. Due to smoky conditions, accurate measurement has been difficult. Firefighters are challenged by steep...
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
ABC10

25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
KCRA.com

Siskiyou County fire jumps containment lines, forces evacuations a week later

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Northern California has jumped containment lines and is forcing those in Siskiyou County to once again evacuate. Authorities said the so-called Mountain Fire crossed containment lines Saturday afternoon. Those in Zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203 are under a mandatory evacuation order, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said.
CBS LA

Mosquito Fire explodes to 30,000 acres; inferno threatens thousands of structures

VOLCANOVILLE, El Dorado County -- Winds from a massive pyrocumulus cloud, soaring thousands of feet and visible in some parts of the Bay Area, whipped the Mosquito Fire into a raging inferno, driving a wall of flames across the American River and into the small mountain community of Volcanoviile.Overnight the blaze grew to at least 29,585 acres, had zero containment and was threatening 3,666 structures. The fire is burning in the Tahoe National Forest and now extends into both Placer and El Dorado counties. Evacuations have been ordered in both counties.On Tuesday, the blaze roared through the mountain...
ABC10

Extreme growth for Mosquito Fire burning in Placer, El Dorado counties | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — There is extreme fire growth in the Mosquito Fire as it moves to the southeast in Placer and El Dorado County. Flames jumped the American River Thursday, extending mandatory evacuations in both counties. According to Cal Fire, it's difficult to accurately map because of the smoke, but the fire has burned at least 29,585 acres and is uncontained. About 3,666 structures are threatened.
