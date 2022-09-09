ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs' Tim Duncan Reflects on His Top Manu Ginobili Moments

By Grant Afseth
 4 days ago

Tim Duncan will present his former San Antonio Spurs teammate, Manu Ginobili, at the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony.

The San Antonio Spurs put together one of the most remarkable sports dynasties in not only NBA history, but in all of sports. They were by far the most successful regular season for a 20-year period while winning five championships during Tim Duncan's career.

While Manu Ginobili was not a part of all five of those championships, the team's dynasty reached a near gear when he came over from the EuroLeague three years after being selected in the 1999 NBA Draft. Many memories were made along the way to the four titles they won together.

Before Duncan presents Ginobili at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, the Spurs shared a video of Duncan sharing his favorite moments as Ginobili's teammate.

Ginobili was not just a great player, but he was also a key personality for the Spurs daily. He brought a level of energy that kept morale high and Duncan remembers the games on the bench that Ginobili would play as an important symbol.

"Just as much as he was on the floor, energy, and excitement, he was a lot of the same way off the floor," Duncan said. "The little stupid games he brought back every summer from his Argentinian team that he made us all do.

"He had that cup game on the bench, that he came back to the bench and, he toned it down later on, but he put a little water in the cup and you sit down and you have your shorts wet now," Duncan explained. "Another game that he'd walk up behind you and put a fish hook in your mouth and he'd pull your... there were just all kinds of little things that he'd do. It'd keep it light and fun but you always knew around Manu that you'd have to keep your head up and be aware."

The level of energy that Ginobili brought to the Spurs offered an intriguing dynamic with coach Gregg Popovich. The way that Popovich balanced things with Ginobili was something that Duncan enjoyed watching.

"At some point, he broke his knob so he's can't turn it down," Duncan said. "There's no down. It's just stuck at ten all the time. He's like that with everything. It's fun to be around but it's exhausting. It exhausted Pop a lot, which honestly was some of my favorite moments."

"Seeing the opposite happen, instead of Pop changing people and breaking them of habits, and sort of conforming them to what the Spurs did," Duncan explained. "Manu went the opposite direction. He sort of broke the system. Obviously, Pop is one of the best ever at figuring out what and when and how to pull the reins and let it go. I think a big part of the reason he is that way is because of Manu."

Benefits For NBA Players Playing In EuroBasket (; 2:01)

#Nba Championships#The San Antonio Spurs#Euroleague#Nba Draft#Argentinian
San Antonio, TX
InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

