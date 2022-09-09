Girls cross country: Stillwater places fourth at Rosemount

ROSEMOUNT — The Stillwater girls cross country team placed fourth in the season-opening Rosemount Irish Invitational on Friday, Sept. 2 at Rosemount High School.

St. Paul Highland Park, the top-ranked team in Class AA, cruised to a comfortable victory in the hot and humid conditions with 22 points. Prior Lake, ranked fourth in Class AAA, followed in second place with 81 points while Eden Prairie (138), Stillwater (149) and Osceola (180) completed the top five.

Seventh-grader Olivia Braunshausen turned in the top performance for the Ponies, finishing sixth with a time of 12:28.78.

Senior Brooke Elfert was next for the Ponies in 28th place with a time of 13:05.78, one spot ahead of eighth-grader Stella Hicks (13:09.52).

Junior Meredith Christensen (13:25.19) and Morgan Peterman (13:44.01) finished 38th and 48th to complete the scoring for Stillwater.

Luna Scorzelli crossed the finish line in 11:35.02 to lead three runners from St. Paul Highland Park in the top five. She finished well ahead of runner-up Carley LaMotte (12:11.49) of Burnsville.

• St. Paul Highland Park also took top honors in the JV race with 22 points while Prior Lake (43), Eden Prairie (77), Stillwater (146) and Minnetonka (147) completing the top five. Jocelyn McBride led the Ponies in 29th place with a time 14:29, followed by Anya Schultz (14:37), Julia Kustritz (14:43), Greta Shockey (14:47) and Scarlet Huelsmann (15:10).

Team standings

1. St. Paul Highland Park 22; 2. Prior Lake 81; 3. Eden Prairie 138; 4. Stillwater 149; 5. Osceola 180; 6. Rosemount 190; 7. White Bear Lake 195; 8. St. Paul Central 210; 9. St. Louis Park 233; 10. Two Rivers 240; 11. Lake City 252; 12. Osseo 267; 13. Minnetonka 286.

Top 5

1. Luna Scorzelli (SPHP) 11:35.02; 2. Carley LaMotte (Bur) 12:11.49; 3. Della Johnson (SPHP) 12:13.40; 4. Nora Lindeman (SLP) 12:13.50; 5. Alexa Pundsack (SPHP) 12:18.19.

Stillwater results

6. Olivia Braunshausen 12:28.78; 28. Brooke Elfert 13:05.78; 29. Stella Hicks 13:09.52; 38. Meredith Christensen 13:25.19; 48. Morgan Peterman 13:44.01; 66. Aurora Swenson 14:19.17; 76. Brynne Laska 14:39.93; 91. Addison Bergstad 14:50.04; 103. Alexandra Dougherty 15:43.42.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com