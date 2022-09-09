ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

WKRC

Covington Oktoberfest takes over Goebel Park all weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Grab your lederhosen and steins!. Covington's Oktoberfest is happening all weekend in Goebel Park. Braxton Brewery hosts the event, so you'll find plenty of its beer, including a new Graeter's pumpkin pie ale. There is also German food, art displays, live music, and big TV screens...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Local woman with terminal illness fulfills dream to fly

Batavia, Ohio (WKRC) – Gazing at the sky, Mary Robinson has always had to imagine what it would be like to get up there. “It just looks so peaceful up there,” Robinson said. “It’s a dream I had all my life to fly.”. Now the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman who lost daughter to fentanyl brings crusade to Washington, DC

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - They're called Angel Families -- they're the ones left behind by loved ones who've died from addiction, particularly overdoses linked to fentanyl. A local Hillsboro mom is bringing her crusade to DC over the weekend to raise awareness, and hopefully prevent others from having to walk in her footsteps.
HILLSBORO, OH
WKRC

Local baker gets cookies into Target stores

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Anxiety and depression increase in Ohio children as resources become scarce

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and a new study shows anxiety and depression have grown dramatically in Ohio's children. As kids are back in school, we are hearing a lot about things going back to normal, many are not required to wear masks and all the students are back in the classroom. However, one thing that is not going back to normal is the mental health needs of those children.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD: 1 seriously injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown. It happened on 6th Street near Elm early Saturday morning in the Central Business District. While few details have been released, CPD says one person is in serious condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 wounded in West Price Hill shooting

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Gunfire erupts Sunday afternoon leaving two people wounded in West Price Hill. Cincinnati Police say it happened on West Liberty Street near Iliff Avenue shortly before one Sunday afternoon. Crews took both of the victims to the hospital, and both are stable. Police did...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in Avondale has died

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run has died from his injuries. Police were called to Reading Road, near Blair Avenue, just before 9 p.m. on August 24. They say Richard Tavares, 55, was standing in the road, not in a marked...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
CINCINNATI, OH

