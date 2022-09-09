Read full article on original website
WKRC
Covington Oktoberfest takes over Goebel Park all weekend
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Grab your lederhosen and steins!. Covington's Oktoberfest is happening all weekend in Goebel Park. Braxton Brewery hosts the event, so you'll find plenty of its beer, including a new Graeter's pumpkin pie ale. There is also German food, art displays, live music, and big TV screens...
WKRC
Free vein screenings at The Vein Center of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Vein Center of Cincinnati is offering free vein screenings on September 17. Call today to schedule your appointment.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chloe and Amelia are ready for a second chance at life, & Chica needs a home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chloe and Amelia were two of the 4,000 Beagles rescued from a breeding facility on the East Coast -- 20 of which were sent to the SPCA Cincinnati. They are both one year old, very sweet, and very curious and excited to explore living life to the fullest as dogs.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chad is a 'bro' dog who needs a forever family
CINCINNAT (WKRC) - Chad, a German shepherd mix at Cincinnati Animal CARE is looking for a forever home. Chad loves people, likes to go on walks or hikes, and is a "super awesome guy" according to those at the shelter.
WKRC
Historic boat no longer docked in New Richmond after officials ask it to be removed
MANCHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - The historic Showboat Majestic is no longer docked along the bank of the Ohio River in New Richmond. Video posted to Facebook over the weekend by David Peters shows the boat being pushed up river. In July, Local 12 reported that New Richmond officials requested the...
WKRC
Local woman with terminal illness fulfills dream to fly
Batavia, Ohio (WKRC) – Gazing at the sky, Mary Robinson has always had to imagine what it would be like to get up there. “It just looks so peaceful up there,” Robinson said. “It’s a dream I had all my life to fly.”. Now the Cincinnati...
WKRC
Local high school wins competition, will be first to put on 'Frozen: The Musical'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time in forever, a local high school will be putting on a production of "Frozen: The Musical." The Educational Theatre Association, Disney Theatrical Group, and Music Theatre International held The United States of Frozen contest. It's a nationwide competition to see which high school...
WKRC
Local woman who lost daughter to fentanyl brings crusade to Washington, DC
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - They're called Angel Families -- they're the ones left behind by loved ones who've died from addiction, particularly overdoses linked to fentanyl. A local Hillsboro mom is bringing her crusade to DC over the weekend to raise awareness, and hopefully prevent others from having to walk in her footsteps.
WKRC
Local baker gets cookies into Target stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
WKRC
Butler County woman found not guilty by reason of insanity for shooting husband
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County judge found a woman not guilty by reason of insanity for shooting her husband. Nancy Imfeld was tried on a felonious assault charge. Police and emergency crews were called to Nancy and Douglas Imfeld's home on Apple Knoll Lane on December 1,...
WKRC
Anxiety and depression increase in Ohio children as resources become scarce
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and a new study shows anxiety and depression have grown dramatically in Ohio's children. As kids are back in school, we are hearing a lot about things going back to normal, many are not required to wear masks and all the students are back in the classroom. However, one thing that is not going back to normal is the mental health needs of those children.
WKRC
Attorney: Man seen on video hitting dog with shovel has PTSD
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of beating a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn answered to animal abuse charges in court Monday. Tianthony Wagner faces charges of injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. Surveillance video shows a man walk up to the fence, yell at the dogs before...
WKRC
CPD: 1 seriously injured in downtown Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an overnight shooting downtown. It happened on 6th Street near Elm early Saturday morning in the Central Business District. While few details have been released, CPD says one person is in serious condition.
WKRC
2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
WKRC
2 wounded in West Price Hill shooting
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Gunfire erupts Sunday afternoon leaving two people wounded in West Price Hill. Cincinnati Police say it happened on West Liberty Street near Iliff Avenue shortly before one Sunday afternoon. Crews took both of the victims to the hospital, and both are stable. Police did...
WKRC
Local man arrested in connection to undercover human trafficking operation
VERONA, Ky. (WKRC) - A local man is facing charges in connection to an undercover human trafficking operation in Florida. The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida says 61-year-old John Glass responded to an online escort service ad. Investigators say he set up a meeting with a prostitute which turned...
WKRC
Pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in Avondale has died
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run has died from his injuries. Police were called to Reading Road, near Blair Avenue, just before 9 p.m. on August 24. They say Richard Tavares, 55, was standing in the road, not in a marked...
WKRC
Small plane makes emergency landing at Lunken Airport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A small plane had to make an emergency landing at Lunken Airport Saturday. Officials say the plane's front landing gear failed. The pilot was flying alone. It doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
WKRC
Switzerland County deputies detain suspect in school shooting threat
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - The Switzerland County Sheriff's Office said deputies have detained a suspect in a school threat Tuesday. The sheriff's office said it got word of a potential school shooting threat made on social media. They were able to identify a suspect who is now detained. Investigators...
WKRC
This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
