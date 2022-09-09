Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
WRAL
Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy
Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro man is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department responded to an incident on Thursday, Aug. 25, around 1 p.m. Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, was identified as a suspect. A warrant for one count of incident liberties with a...
WRAL
Mebane man charged with making threat against school appears in court
Mebane man charged with making threat against school appears in court. Connor Morgan Terrell, 23, of Mebane is charged with communicating threats of mass violence...
WRAL
Petition filed to remove Wake sheriff from office
New controversy tonight involving Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. A petition was filed this afternoon to remove the sheriff from office. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer:...
WRAL
Thieves steal cars from Raleigh dealership, use cars for another crime
Thieves steal cars from Raleigh dealership, use cars for another crime. First, five cars were stolen from a dealership and then the thieves tried to...
WRAL
E-bike rider killed in Johnston County crash
A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. Photographer: John Payne.
WRAL
Live forum: Hear from Democrat, Republican running for Wake County sheriff
Live forum: Hear from Democrat, Republican running for Wake County sheriff. The North Carolina Transit Workers Association PAC is hosting a forum to allow both...
WRAL
How parents can help their children after Wake County middle school student took his own life
How parents can help their children after Wake County middle school student took his own life. From Tuesday through Friday on WRAL News at 7 p.m., WRAL News anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty will share conversations he's had with kids, parents, medical professionals and mental health workers about how parents can best help their kids.
WRAL
Wolfspeed begins construction at Chatham County semiconductor plant
Wolfspeed begins construction at Chatham County semiconductor plant. Siler City in Chatham County is about to be transformed with big opportunities coming to the small...
WRAL
Crash causes delays on I-40 East near Airport Boulevard in Morrisville
Crash causes delays on I-40 East near Airport Boulevard in Morrisville. Sky 5 flies over a crash on Interstate-40 East near Exit 284 for Airport...
WRAL
REAL ID: Who needs it, and when?
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
WRAL
Realtor explains what's behind foreclosure surge, what to do if you face foreclosure
Realtor explains what's behind foreclosure surge, what to do if you face foreclosure. Maya Galletta, member of the Raleigh Association of Realtors board of directors,...
