Raleigh, NC

WRAL

Goldsboro man charged with indecent liberties with 10-year-old boy

Goldsboro, N.C. — A Goldsboro man is charged with indecent liberties with a 10-year-old boy. The Goldsboro Police Department responded to an incident on Thursday, Aug. 25, around 1 p.m. Rodney Levon Robinson, 27, was identified as a suspect. A warrant for one count of incident liberties with a...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Mebane man charged with making threat against school appears in court

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Mebane man charged with making threat against school appears in court. Connor Morgan Terrell, 23, of Mebane is charged with communicating threats of mass violence...
MEBANE, NC
WRAL

Petition filed to remove Wake sheriff from office

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. New controversy tonight involving Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. A petition was filed this afternoon to remove the sheriff from office. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer:...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

E-bike rider killed in Johnston County crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. Photographer: John Payne.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

REAL ID: Who needs it, and when?

Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
