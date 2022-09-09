I'm endorsing Kim Healy and Toni Boucher in their individual campaigns. I believe they have the experience we need to represent Wilton in Hartford. The two things that I feel we need most from our legislators is to address the high tax burden and high cost of living in Connecticut. Kim and Toni’s private and public sector experience give them the tools necessary to be successful in fighting for us in these areas. When Toni previously represented many of us as State Senator she demonstrated this when she co-sponsored passage of a Senate balanced budget.

