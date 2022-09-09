Read full article on original website
Training Training Sessions For Putnam's Youth Court To Begin
Putnam County Youth Bureau's YOUTH COURT For Putnam County Residents, Ages 12-19 Become involved in the community and make a difference in the lives of other. Observe local Courts proceedings as well as take a tour of the Putnam County SHeriff's Office and the Putnam County Jail. Earn 30+ hours...
County To Participate in New York State's Overdose Awareness Event
Residents Can Dispose of Expired or Unwanted Medications on Wednesday, September 14 and Thursday, September 15 at the Household Hazardous-Material Recovery Facility from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Valhalla, NY) – On September 14 and September 15, Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will provide residents with the opportunity...
Wilton Letter: Support for Kim Healy in her run for State Representative
I am writing to support Kim Healy in her run for State Representative. I have known Kim for over 10 years, as our children grew up together in the Wilton Public Schools and played many youth sports together. Over the years, I have seen Kim give tirelessly, volunteering her expertise and time to a multitude of not-for-profit organizations in Fairfield County. I have seen first-hand, Kim’s genuine care, commitment and dedication to our community.
Town of New Canaan completes disaster planning exercise
The Town of New Canaan last week completed a two-day disaster planning exercise, hosted by the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), focused on emergency response and recovery from a simulated Category 3 Hurricane and its aftermath impacting New Canaan. The program was conducted by Preparedness Consulting & Training, International (PC&TI)...
Chabad of Putnam County High N+Holiday Services
Chabad of Putnam County, located in the heart of Carmel, invites you to join us for High Holiday Services. For reservations and location of services visit our website www.PutnamChabad.org or call 845.225.4770. HIGH HOLIDAY SERVICES. Chabad of Putnam invites the community to its traditional High Holiday Services, where prayers are...
Wilton Letter: Join me in Supporting Kim Healy and Toni Boucher
I'm endorsing Kim Healy and Toni Boucher in their individual campaigns. I believe they have the experience we need to represent Wilton in Hartford. The two things that I feel we need most from our legislators is to address the high tax burden and high cost of living in Connecticut. Kim and Toni’s private and public sector experience give them the tools necessary to be successful in fighting for us in these areas. When Toni previously represented many of us as State Senator she demonstrated this when she co-sponsored passage of a Senate balanced budget.
Fairfield Restaurant Week to Return Oct. 24 - Nov. 6
Fairfield, CT - First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick is pleased to announce that the popular Fairfield Restaurant Week will make its return on Monday, October 24th and run through Sunday, November 6th. Bankwell will again serve as lead sponsor of Fairfield Restaurant Week, now in its eleventh year. More than...
Team Ridgefield Library Brings A-Game, Scottish Kilts, Horn Mugs, Bagpipes and Earns Top Prize in 2022 Bocce Tourney
2022 Branchville Area Civics Charity Bocce Tourney Rages in Ridgefield, Kilt-clad Ridgefield Library Claims Victory Over Boys & Girls Club, RVNAhealth Brings Super Scrubs, Chocolate Fountain and Oysters. Once again, the battle for the esteemed title of Branchville Champion Bocce Team raged yesterday, Saturday, September 10 on the site of...
Kindness Over Muscular Dystrophy Fundaising Event Raises Record Breaking $306,000.00 for DMD
With a theme of Champions for a Cure – the Curran’s raised awareness and raised $306,000 of much-needed research dollars to find a cure for their son Conner and thousands of kids like him. The event was an opportunity for the community to have fun doing good. Scott...
Cassi Barbato from Milford named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll
Cassi Barbato from Milford has been named to the Big South Conference's 2021-22 Presidential Honor Roll. Barbato plays Softball for Radford University and ended the 2021-22 academic year with a 4 GPA. The Big South Conference announced that 59.92 percent of eligible student-athletes earned Presidential Honor Roll status for their...
Fall Semester RVNAhealth Interactive Cooking Classes
Fall Semester RVNAhealth Interactive Cooking Classes. Come cook with registered dietitian, Monica Marcello and learn how food can help you fight inflammation and maintain bone density. Interactive Cooking Class - Recipes That Fight Inflammation: Miso Noodles with Glazed Salmon. Details: Discuss mechanisms to promote longevity and decrease chronic inflammation while...
WBDC pop-up shops in September and October in downtown Stamford provide an opportunity to shop local and support women-owned businesses
WBDC to host pop-up shopping events with local women-owned businesses. The Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) is hosting two pop-up shopping days in Stamford on September 14 and October 20, providing an opportunity for residents of Stamford and its surrounding towns an opportunity to support local women-owned businesses. The...
Longtime Ridgefield resident Wellington Carvalho, 79, has died
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Wellington Carvalho, 79 years of age, on Sept.10, 2022. He was a 50-year resident of Ridgefield and had many friends in town. He was the husband of Barbara Schneller Carvalho and father of Peter (Elisa Davey) and Yvonne (Brian Tennant).
Ridgefield High School Student Creates Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off 10th Anniversary Logo!
The 10th running of the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off is coming in STRONG with this incredible logo created by Madalen Brown, a Ridgefield High School student!. "Thank you, Madalen, for your support of our event! We love the new logo!" says Weigh-off co-chair, Jessica Collins. Ridgefield’s 10th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off,...
Dark Desert Eagles & Ballet Hispánico Added to The Ridgefield Playhouse’s 2023 Line Up!
March 2023 is shaping up to be a fantastic month at The Ridgefield Playhouse, as two new shows were just added to their line up. Back by popular demand! The Ultimate Tribute to the Eagles -- Dark Desert Eagles – returns on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8pm. The group features Pat Badger - original member of the multi-platinum rock act Extreme! Hear your favorite songs from the best-selling Greatest Hits album of all time (Eagles Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975) including “Take It Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Desperado,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Already Gone,” “One of These Nights,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Hotel California” and several gems from the Eagles’ members solo careers. Part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car.
