Reading, PA

DEFUND the DEMS!
3d ago

reading will NEVER BE BEAUTIFUL!! These people started destroying reading decades ago and the more the certain ones are overflowing the City, Nothing but criminals need to be sent back to the islands or country they came from

WFMZ-TV Online

East Reading Pool could still become parking lot

READING, Pa. — The East Reading Pool, which hasn't seen a swimmer since 2015, could be transformed into a parking lot if the Reading Parking Authority gets the site. At Monday night's meeting, the Reading City Council discussed reintroducing an ordinance to transfer the property of the pool to the RPA.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Retired Reading Hospital Physician Elected Chair of Council on Ethical and Judicial Affairs

Peter A. Schwartz MD, Chair Emeritus of Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) at Reading Hospital – Tower Health has been elected as Chair of the American Medical Association’s (AMA) Council on Ethical and Judicial Affairs for a one-year term. He has been a member of Council since 2016. The Council has the responsibility for creating medical ethical guidelines for physicians and for disciplining physicians who practice outside of those guidelines. The AMA is the nation’s largest medical organization with over 240,000 members.
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) --  A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Reading Hospital Employees ‘Stuff the Bus’ to Support Reading School District

Reading Hospital Magnet Champions recently partnered with the United Way to coordinate the 2022 Stuff the Bus – Adopt a Classroom campaign for Reading School District. More than 100 hospital departments adopted a total of 120 classrooms in Glenside Elementary, Millmont Elementary, and Tyson-Schoener Elementary, along with all 27 Reading Area School District Nurses. Team members at Reading Hospital assembled “dream boxes” for each classroom, consisting of supplies teachers and school nurses frequently purchase on their own to support student learning and health.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Commissioners to host town hall for Berks County Correctional Facility Project

The Berks County Commissioners will be hosting an informational town hall about the Berks County Correctional Facility project on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The hour-long hybrid program will be held live in the Commissioners’ Boardroom in the Berks County Services Center and streamed virtually through Microsoft Teams, BCTV and the Berks County Facebook page and YouTube channel.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting

A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEWARK, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

3 shootings in downtown Reading leave 1 dead, 3 hurt

READING, Pa. — Three shootings in downtown Reading on Sunday left one man dead, another critically wounded and two women injured. The first two shootings happened less than a half-hour apart, but the police said they do not believe they're related. The first shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. at...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
