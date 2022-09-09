ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night

UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Deputy Wyman Motorcycle Ride and Fall Festival This Weekend

The annual motorcycle ride and fall festival to remember fallen Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Kurt Wyman is happening this weekend. Wyman was killed in the line of duty during a domestic dispute in 2011. This annual even raises funds to help construct the Deputy Kurt Wyman Memorial park on Judd Road - with the park adjoining to the Whitestown Town Park off of Gibson Road.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Fundraiser Established for Utica Boy Shot in Face by Stray Bullet

Utica Police are renewing their call for information in connection with a recent shooting incident that resulted in a 12-year-old getting hit in the face by a stray bullet. It happened on August 16 at a vigil in the city for a resident who'd recently passed away. Police say young Malik Herron was in a vehicle that happened to be passing by the location just as shots were fired. The bullet entered the vehicle and struck Herron in the face, requiring a surgery to remove the bullet from his jaw.
UTICA, NY
New, Fresh, Modern Rest Areas Opening on NYS Thruway

The latest in a series of all 27 worn New York State Thruway rest areas opened on Monday along the west-bound lane in Chittenango. The new sleek smaller version of the new rest stops includes Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Applegreen (a grab and go convenience section) and Ny Food and Drinks. The...
CHITTENANGO, NY
OC Inmate Charged After Alleged Burglary at Storage Facility in Rome

An inmate already at the Oneida County Jail is facing an additional charge following the investigation into an alleged burglary at a storage unit. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says road patrol deputies were called to Route 233 Storage located at 6185 State Route 233 in Rome (toward Westmoreland), New York on Thursday, August 15, 2022 after receiving calls about a possible burglary at the storage facility.
ROME, NY
Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk

A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
NEWPORT, NY
Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival

Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
SAUQUOIT, NY
Flights of Grilled Cheese? Yes Please! Coming Soon to Utica

I honestly love the concepts of serving flights because it gives you the ability to try different things at one time. We've seen flights of it all: beer, mimosas, ciders, ice cream and more. But, this new flight soaring into Utica is one that you really don't want to miss taking off.
UTICA, NY
Wallet Stolen from Rome Walmart Leaves Man with Felony Charge in His Pocket

A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.
ROME, NY
