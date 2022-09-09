Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Could You Spot the Signs of Suicide Risk?
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Recognizing the signs that someone is considering suicide could help save a life. “Emergency physicians see many people who are struggling silently with their mental health,” said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “One of the...
KXLY
Health Highlights: Sept. 12, 2022
Research reveals cause of ‘freezing gait’ in Parkinson’s patients. It’s a common, disabling symptom of the disease, but researchers say they’ve pinpointed an area of the brain that could be responsible — and that might lead to prevention or treatment. Blood test shows promise...
Researchers determine optimal method to soothe crying baby
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Scientists in Japan and Italy published a paper analyzing the optimal method to soothe a crying infant. The findings were published Tuesday in the journal Current Biology, and found parents who pick up their crying baby, gently walk around with them for 5 minutes, and then sit down and hold them for 5 to 8 minutes before laying them back down again, had the most success.
Comments / 0