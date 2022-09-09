Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Scientists in Japan and Italy published a paper analyzing the optimal method to soothe a crying infant. The findings were published Tuesday in the journal Current Biology, and found parents who pick up their crying baby, gently walk around with them for 5 minutes, and then sit down and hold them for 5 to 8 minutes before laying them back down again, had the most success.

