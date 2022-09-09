Read full article on original website
Health Highlights: Sept. 12, 2022
Research reveals cause of ‘freezing gait’ in Parkinson’s patients. It’s a common, disabling symptom of the disease, but researchers say they’ve pinpointed an area of the brain that could be responsible — and that might lead to prevention or treatment. Blood test shows promise...
Meditation holds the potential to help treat children suffering from traumas, difficult diagnoses or other stressors
Meditation and mindfulness techiques are becoming increasingly common in school settings. Alexander Egizarov/EyeEm. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Children actively meditating experience lower activity in parts of the brain involved in rumination, mind-wandering and depression, our team found in the first...
Could You Spot the Signs of Suicide Risk?
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Recognizing the signs that someone is considering suicide could help save a life. “Emergency physicians see many people who are struggling silently with their mental health,” said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “One of the...
