Nashville, TN

A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

By Brittany Cristiano
 5 days ago
Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined.

Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.

Her most recent video has gained 15.1 million views and over 7,000 comments from viewers outraged at the situation, or fellow bartenders who say they were given flashbacks of patrons doing the same thing.

In the clip filmed during a shift at the massive open-air bar seemingly jam-packed with Broadway Street barhoppers, June has to explain to the intoxicated patron that their first card declined. While she's running the second payment method, which also failed, the person takes the shots of liquor anyway.

As a line to order at the bar grows, she argues with the person to hand over his wallet to hold as collateral while he steps away to find a friend to help pay for the liquor he consumed. He begrudgingly obliged, and the $27 bill went unpaid until nearly an hour later, when a friend of the patron returned and finally made the payment.

June notes that Whiskey Row has a "liquor count" policy where every drop of liquor they use must be paid for.

"If he doesn't pay for it, I have to," her video caption reads.

Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row did not immediately respond to Narcity's request for comment.

Most viewers of the video were remarking that they admired how the employee handled the situation.

"Very stern and professional I love it," a user noted with many others writing the same thing. "Gotta stand up and do it that way or people will wanna walk all over you and take advantage."

Jemima's videos speak to others who are in the industry, and even give Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Maddix reminders of her days behind the bar at SUR.

"I’m having bartending flashbacks omg," Middix commented jokingly on the viral TikTok about the cards declining.

There are also some commenters who aren't quite familiar with the fast-paced service job and mention how overwhelming June's tasks look.

"Being a bartender in a busy bar like that seems like the most stressful job ever," someone commented, receiving over 120,000 likes on it.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Rachel T
5d ago

It isn't a matter or legality, it is typically bar policy. I worked as a bartender in Tampa and what wasn't accounted for in drinks sold (or wasn't "comped" by a Manager requiring an override) would come out of our tips.

