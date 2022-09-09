Read full article on original website
Related
thegabber.com
Gulfport Budget Set for Approval on Sept. 20
Gulfport residents have one more chance to make their voices heard before final approval of the budget and millage rate for the new fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. At the Sept. 6 Gulfport City Council meeting, the council approved the first readings of ordinances for both actions. Council will vote one last time at its Sept. 20 meeting. A public hearing will precede the meeting.
thegabber.com
Live Music On Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 15-18
Saturday, Sept. 17: Daniel Dean of Vagabond Tweed, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18: David Massey. 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: The Trevor Bystrom Band with Dean Johanesen, 8 p.m. Fri. Sept. 16: Duane Worden, 6 p.m. Hurricane Eddies. 5413 Shore Blvd. S. Sunday, Sept. 18: Crossfire Creek, 4 p.m. Caddy’s...
thegabber.com
St. Pete Cop Kills Man with Gun Threatening Mom
A St. Petersburg police officer shot and killed a 31-year-old St. Petersburg man after early this morning (Sept. 12). The man allegedly threatened his mother and would not put down a gun during an incident at a residence near 49th Street South and 20th Avenue South. According to the St....
thegabber.com
Potential Gunman Fled Police at Gulfport McDonald’s
Gulfport police are still looking for a man who may have had a gun inside the McDonald’s restaurant on Gulfport Boulevard near 51st Avenue South. He fled from police first on a stolen bicycle and then on foot after a 911 call on Sept. 5 reported a suspicious man potentially with a gun inside the fast food restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegabber.com
GabberLife: Black Quilters Come Together at The James
Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West officially opened on Sept. 9, at The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art in St. Pete. Exhibition Curator Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi attended the opening reception along with several members of her Women of Color Quilters Network. Mazloomi took the podium to introduce the show and to announce her retirement. Black Pioneers will be her final exhibition.
thegabber.com
Week Three High School Football South Pinellas
The Gibbs Gladiators fell to 0-3 on the 2022 season with a 37-20 loss at Northeast. There were no weather delays, but a day of steady rain leading up to kickoff produced a soggy field that had no small effect on the players’ footing and overall mobility. The Vikings broke out to a 23-6 halftime lead and weathered a Gibbs second-half rally before pulling away for the win.
thegabber.com
A Change of Leadership at the Museum of Fine Arts
A month after Kristin Shepherd resigned as the Museum of Fine Arts’ Executive Director, Anne-Marie Russell has stepped in as Interim Executive Director. Russell comes to the MFA from Architecture Sarasota, where she was Executive Director. “We are so pleased to announce Anne-Marie Russell as Interim Executive Director,” Dimity...
thegabber.com
In St. Pete, a Green Light for Green Day Fans
Three youthful friends are bored with suburbia and dealing with their teenage anger and angst. One friend goes off to fight in a war. He gets injured and falls in love with a nurse. Another friend travels the country, gets hooked on drugs and has his heart broken while trying to find himself. The third friend spends most of his days and nights on a couch hitting a bong and anguishing over getting his girlfriend pregnant.
Comments / 0