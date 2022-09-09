King Charles III Used His First Speech To Give Prince William & Kate Some Big New Titles

King Charles III wasted no time in filling his old role on Friday, when he used his first speech as the monarch to give Prince William and Kate Middleton a pair of shiny new titles.

Charles delivered his first speech as king via pre-recorded video on Friday evening in the U.K., and while he used much of it to mourn his "darling mama," Queen Elizabeth II, he also turned his eyes to the future.

The king officially named Will and Kate the new Prince and Princess of Wales, handing over a title that he held for over six decades.

“With Catherine beside him our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” the king said.

There were no new titles for Prince Harry or his wife, Meghan Markle, although Charles did give them a shoutout.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.

\u201cThe King pays tribute to his "darling wife Camilla", confirming she has become his Queen consort, and says William will become his heir as the Prince of Wales.



He also takes a moment to share his love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



https://t.co/8AFWhoWFRI



\ud83d\udcfa Sky 501\u201d — Sky News (@Sky News) 1662744586

Prince William immediately took over as Duke of Cornwall when Charles became king on Thursday, but the monarch's heir doesn't automatically become prince or princess of Wales. In fact, Charles' mom was queen for six years before she made him the Prince of Wales in 1958.

The last person to hold the title Princess of Wales was Diana, Charles' first wife and mother of William and Harry. Camilla didn't go by Princess of Wales.

Diana was commonly referred to as Princess Diana, but Diana, the Princess of Wales was actually the right way to do it. In the same way, it won't be Princess Kate; it'll be Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

William is next in line to the throne after his father, who is 73 years old.