‘A bucket list experience’: Woman from Central New York competes on ‘Jeopardy!’
A woman from Central New York is checking off an item on her bucket list by competing on one of the most iconic game shows of all time. Kathy Wilcox May, a 1998 graduate of Adirondack High School in Boonville, N.Y., will appear on “Jeopardy!” Monday night, according to the Facebook group What’s Happening in Boonville, New York.
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca
On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
No pay. Little thanks. Lots of work and grief. Unsung group could remake Syracuse government
Update: The Syracuse Common Council approved new redistricting maps on Monday by a 5-4 vote. Syracuse, N.Y. — Molly Lizzio spent Valentine’s Day in a Zoom meeting, while dinner waited one room over. Jon Hamblin shelved his part-time job delivering holiday mail. Graham Leuschke interrupted his vacation to attend a meeting in a hammock from the Adirondacks and missed some of his son’s soccer games.
Champions: September 13, 2022
(WSYR-TV)- Take a look at all of these champs celebrating birthdays today in Central New York! Happy birthday to all our champions. We hope you all have a wonderful day!
Common Council member accuses county official of improper media influence around law enforcement reform
Update (7:50 p.m.): This story has now been updated with comments from former Tompkins Weekly columnist Deidra Cross. Another clarification has been made and is noted below. ITHACA, N.Y.—Allegations emerged on Wednesday night during the Ithaca Common Council meeting that a Tompkins County official had been exercising improper influence over local media coverage of the Reimagining Public Safety process, but the county has now officially pushed back against those accusations in a statement from County Attorney Bill Troy. Until several pending document requests are returned, it appears that may be the last word on the matter for the time being, leaving a murky, tangled web of a story until then.
Moyers Corners Fire Department remembers 9/11 victims in Honor Run
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Law enforcement agencies and fire departments across Central New York took pause to honor and remember the 21st anniversary of 9/11 on Sunday. Moyers Corners firefighters participated in the department’s 9/11 Honor Run, a way to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on that fateful day in 2001. It’s also meant to salute those who’ve served since the tragedy forever changed our nation.
Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival
Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
Actor Lou Ferrigno visits Syracuse organization helping people in deaf community
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When he’s not on a movie set, Lou Ferrigno enjoys playing a supporting role by supporting people who are deaf and hard of hearing like him. “They see what I’ve done, where I came from. That deaf people, hard of hearing can be good or better than most people. Because myself, […]
West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
Syracuse 9/11 remembrance ceremony
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attack on our country. The City of Syracuse is holding its annual 9/11 ceremony at Firefighters Memorial Park. You can watch a live stream of the event in the player above. The event begins at 8:30 a.m.,...
Joint services today for Central NY brothers who died in murder-suicide
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
SyraQs: Manlius studio owner helps women find themselves through ‘deviant’ dance
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s SyraQs interview, edited for clarity. * * * * *
Sign up for a library card this month
(WSYR-TV) — Kids are settling into the new school year, and that’s a good reminder to all of us that learning is a lifelong process. Along those lines, September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Tom Walters from the Onondaga County Public Libraries talks about what it takes to get a library card.
See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)
Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
