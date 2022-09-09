ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, NY

localsyr.com

Community mourns the death of an Ithaca College student

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Ithaca College sophomore died in a car crash over the weekend. State Police say the incident happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday in a wooded area off Coddington Road. After an investigation, they found 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater New Jersey, had left the roadway and hit multiple trees. Colbert died at the scene.
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

No pay. Little thanks. Lots of work and grief. Unsung group could remake Syracuse government

Update: The Syracuse Common Council approved new redistricting maps on Monday by a 5-4 vote. Syracuse, N.Y. — Molly Lizzio spent Valentine’s Day in a Zoom meeting, while dinner waited one room over. Jon Hamblin shelved his part-time job delivering holiday mail. Graham Leuschke interrupted his vacation to attend a meeting in a hammock from the Adirondacks and missed some of his son’s soccer games.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Champions: September 13, 2022

(WSYR-TV)- Take a look at all of these champs celebrating birthdays today in Central New York! Happy birthday to all our champions. We hope you all have a wonderful day!
SPORTS
The Ithaca Voice

Common Council member accuses county official of improper media influence around law enforcement reform

Update (7:50 p.m.): This story has now been updated with comments from former Tompkins Weekly columnist Deidra Cross. Another clarification has been made and is noted below. ITHACA, N.Y.—Allegations emerged on Wednesday night during the Ithaca Common Council meeting that a Tompkins County official had been exercising improper influence over local media coverage of the Reimagining Public Safety process, but the county has now officially pushed back against those accusations in a statement from County Attorney Bill Troy. Until several pending document requests are returned, it appears that may be the last word on the matter for the time being, leaving a murky, tangled web of a story until then.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Moyers Corners Fire Department remembers 9/11 victims in Honor Run

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Law enforcement agencies and fire departments across Central New York took pause to honor and remember the 21st anniversary of 9/11 on Sunday. Moyers Corners firefighters participated in the department’s 9/11 Honor Run, a way to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on that fateful day in 2001. It’s also meant to salute those who’ve served since the tragedy forever changed our nation.
CLAY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival

Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
SAUQUOIT, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
CHITTENANGO, NY
WETM 18 News

ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

West Genesee, Cicero-North Syracuse open marching band season with showcase wins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- West Genesee opened the 2022 New York State Field Band Conference season on Saturday by taking honors at a showcase at East Syracuse Minoa. Performing “A River Rises,” the Wildcats totaled a score of 77.40 to win the National Division competition at the Spartan Spectacular. That scored edged defending state champion Liverpool, the only other school from that division at the show, which earned a mark of 77.050.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse 9/11 remembrance ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attack on our country. The City of Syracuse is holding its annual 9/11 ceremony at Firefighters Memorial Park. You can watch a live stream of the event in the player above. The event begins at 8:30 a.m.,...
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Sign up for a library card this month

(WSYR-TV) — Kids are settling into the new school year, and that’s a good reminder to all of us that learning is a lifelong process. Along those lines, September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Tom Walters from the Onondaga County Public Libraries talks about what it takes to get a library card.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)

Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
CLAY, NY

