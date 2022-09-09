ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

GoFundMe set up for family of 6-year-old killed in I-215 crash

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERHOY_0hoy6w1b00

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created in support of the family of the six-year-old boy who was killed in the multi-vehicle car crash that shutdown I-215 South for several hours on Thursday evening.

An investigation of the crash revealed that on Sept. 8 at 4:18 p.m. , a 2016 Volvo semi-truck hauling six vehicles on an auto carrier was traveling westbound on I-215 South near 500 West. As the semi was approaching slowed traffic just prior to the Union Park westbound merge, it reportedly struck a 2021 Hyundai Palisade occupied by one adult woman and three children, later identified as members of the Kimball family.

Mr. Rice Guy: Utah orthodontist, family man turned Internet-famous artist

Though four other vehicles were impacted as a result of the crash, the only individuals that suffered serious to critical injuries were three members of the Kimball family: Kristi Kimball and two of her children, Edison and Ruby.

Both Kristi and Ruby were hospitalized, while Edison was killed as a result of the crash. At this time, Ruby is in critical condition at Primary Children’s Hospital.

Now, the Kimabll family is calling on their community, as they’ve been through tragedy once before and need support now more than ever.

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

“My sister and her husband buried their oldest daughter Lila eight years ago, and we cannot comprehend what is ahead,” Kelli Liston, Kristi’s sister said. “Please help alleviate some of the immediate financial burden so that this family can focus on healing.”

Eager to help her family as much as one person can, Kelli created a GoFundMe asking for the community’s assistance in covering costs for Edison’s funeral and both Ruby’s and Kristi’s medical bills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
Gephardt Daily

Family pays tribute to son gunned down in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of murdered juvenile Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez has released a statement to Gephardt Daily about the son they lost. “Bryan was loving and caring person who lived life the fullest,” it says. “His family is devastated and is going...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Bicyclist hit by truck, killed at Murray intersection

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Murray Police Department. Police say the fatality occurred at 6:42 a.m., when a truck heading northbound on Cottonwood St. collided with a bicyclist at the intersection of Cottonwood St. and Vine St. The bicyclist was reportedly a […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic

LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
LAYTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Midvale, UT
Local
Utah Cars
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Midvale, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
KUTV

Man dies in truck vs. bicycle crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A bicyclist died Monday morning after a crash involving a truck in Murray, according to authorities. The deadly collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. Kristin Reardon, public information officer for the Murray City Police Department, said the 30-year-old man was riding in the area of...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Tooele home considered a ‘total loss’ after house fire

TOOELE, Utah — Firefighters battled a house fire that left a Tooele home a total loss Saturday evening. According to Tooele City Fire Chief Matt McCoy, crews arrived at the home fully engulfed in flames near N 2nd st E Utah Ave at approximately 7 p.m. McCoy said that...
TOOELE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
ABC4

Dump truck crashes in deep Weber Co. ravine, driver airlifted

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – At around 2 p.m. Friday, Weber Fire District crews responded to a traffic accident on Trapper Loop Rd. at approximately mile marker 11. Emergency crews arrived to find a dump truck that had crashed in a heavily-wooded, deep ravine just after Hwy 39 and adjacent to Pineview Reservoir after losing […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: 6 year old killed in I-215 crash

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – One passenger in a vehicle involved in the multi-car crash that shut down westbound Interstate-215 at Ft. Union Blvd. has reportedly died. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that a six-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles involved has died, wile his mother and two sisters are in critical condition. ORIGINAL […]
MIDVALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#Traffic Accident#Volvo#Hyundai
sweetwaternow.com

Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
wyo4news.com

Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge

September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Pro bull rider killed in domestic violence incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell, was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC4

Salt Lake City Police respond to public library bomb threat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department safely removed an unattended bag at a Salt Lake Public Library after reports of a bomb threat. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, police received calls from the Salt Lake City Public Library System that they had received a bomb threat. As […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy