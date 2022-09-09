GoFundMe set up for family of 6-year-old killed in I-215 crash

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been created in support of the family of the six-year-old boy who was killed in the multi-vehicle car crash that shutdown I-215 South for several hours on Thursday evening.

An investigation of the crash revealed that on Sept. 8 at 4:18 p.m. , a 2016 Volvo semi-truck hauling six vehicles on an auto carrier was traveling westbound on I-215 South near 500 West. As the semi was approaching slowed traffic just prior to the Union Park westbound merge, it reportedly struck a 2021 Hyundai Palisade occupied by one adult woman and three children, later identified as members of the Kimball family.

Though four other vehicles were impacted as a result of the crash, the only individuals that suffered serious to critical injuries were three members of the Kimball family: Kristi Kimball and two of her children, Edison and Ruby.

Both Kristi and Ruby were hospitalized, while Edison was killed as a result of the crash. At this time, Ruby is in critical condition at Primary Children’s Hospital.

Now, the Kimabll family is calling on their community, as they’ve been through tragedy once before and need support now more than ever.

“My sister and her husband buried their oldest daughter Lila eight years ago, and we cannot comprehend what is ahead,” Kelli Liston, Kristi’s sister said. “Please help alleviate some of the immediate financial burden so that this family can focus on healing.”

Eager to help her family as much as one person can, Kelli created a GoFundMe asking for the community’s assistance in covering costs for Edison’s funeral and both Ruby’s and Kristi’s medical bills.

