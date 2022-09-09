ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Drivers Get Roasted On TikTok & Everything Said Is So True, As Told By One

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTVYB_0hoy6uG900

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Florida has a unique reputation, and one running joke that swirls around TikTok is how the roadways are nothing but entertaining. Some drivers will make you wonder how they passed their license test.

I've lived in the Sunshine State my whole life and have been riding around for over 10 years, so I'm pretty experienced with my navigation skills...even if I learned how to operate a motor vehicle here, too.

I've seen some backed-up traffic jams and how some people basically ignore road rules. So, when I stumbled upon "Florida Driver TikTok" I knew there would be some hilarious and relatable material from what locals see on a daily basis.

Turning signals do not exist...

...Well, they do. Many Floridians just don't use them often. As a local, it's kind of like as soon as you put on that blinker, the person next to you starts to feel like they're going too slow for you, so they always speed up. Now, it's a competition to get to the next lane.

Many people on the roads just give it some distance and head over. Though it's not legally correct, I've seen it happen so many times.

To prove the legality of a turn, you can see it is a law to use your blinker:

"No person may turn a vehicle from a direct course or move right or left upon a highway unless and until such movement can be made with reasonable safety, and then only after giving an appropriate signal in the manner hereinafter provided, in the event any other vehicle may be affected by the movement."

This is why #floridians don’t use blinkers #florida #onlyinflorida #omgitswicks #floridadriving #floridabelike

Yellow means speed up...

...Well, again, not really. It means slow down, but so many Floridians see it as an extended green light. People are always speeding through that yellow light, which can be dangerous at major intersections.

In my personal experience, I've seen people zip through as if yellow translated to "put the pedal to the medal".

The State of Florida website reads when it's yellow to "stop if you can. The light will soon be red."

Speed Limits are relative.

So, it's highly advised you follow the speed limit or you will get a speeding ticket, however, in so many videos on the social media app, I've seen that others believe this to be true.

One woman said she found herself speeding, slowed down and then saw a cop speed right passed her.

🌴3🌴 #fyp #foryou #4u #florida #floridacheck #floridathings #driving

The video gained 186.2K, and commenters hit their keyboards replying that it was so true. Some even pointed out specific areas, like South Florida.

"The amount of facts in this video I swear 😂😂 I hate it hereeee," a viewer wrote.

According to the Florida Driver Association, speed limits actually are relative, just not in the way many Floridians understand it. The limit shown on the road signs qualifies for the fastest speed that is safe to drive in good conditions. Therefore, you are not legally allowed to go faster than that number posted.

Turning lanes/passing lanes are questionable.

It is a common rule on the road that left lanes are passing lanes, and if you want a smoother ride, you stay in the right line. The Florida Driver's Association even describes with photos the correct way to pass if there is a passing lane.

In Florida, I've seen drivers use left lanes as just a fast lane, not necessarily for passing.

One TikTok, which gained 1.2 million views, shows two cars totally off the road to get by. In fact, they weren't even in a lane. They made their own rules and turned their wheel straight to the grass.

#onlyinflorida #florida #floridian #floridadriving #i4 #omgitswicks #thatsonflorida

I've heard people who live in the state joke, "if we're not merging, we're crashing," for those getting onto and off of highway exits. I don't encourage anyone to abide by this theory.

Although the content made about the traffic is funny, it is important you follow proper road rules and procedures to be safe and avoid conflict.

...Best of luck on your commutes.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Narcity Media#Floridians
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida man becomes ‘$1M richer’ for winning Gold Rush scratch-off ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 61-year-old Florida man has “one million reasons to smile this morning” after he won a second-place prize worth $1 million playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Robert White, 61, of Apopka, who claimed his $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office, chose to […]
APOPKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
US News and World Report

Found: Alligator, Drugs, Guns, Money. but Where's the Tiger?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said Saturday they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet. Investigators think the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida man wins $1M in scratch-off lottery game

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County man has claimed his $1M prize after purchasing a $20 scratch-off ticket at a Quick Serv in Apopka. Robert White, of Apopka, bought a winning GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off ticket from the Quick Serv at 9250 Bear Lake Road. White chose to receive...
APOPKA, FL
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy