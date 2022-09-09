Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
Henry Co. man barricades himself in home and threatens deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a domestic assault on Saturday night that lead to the subject barricading himself in a home. The sheriff’s office says they responded to the incident at 3:30 p.m. on the 115 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville. When deputies approached […]
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police investigate shooting, man drove to hospital
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived a the hospital. According to police, they were told about the incident on Monday, Sept. 12 around 5:10 p.m. Police say a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
WBTM
Gretna Man Charged in Murder
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office has arrested a 28-year-old Gretna man in connection to a February murder. Daniel Neal is being charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker, who was found shot to death in his Gretna home on the morning of February 11. Neal is also being charged with entering a house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He is being held in the Pittsylvania County jail without bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County on Sunday. The shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Bureau of Criminal Investigation units...
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
wfxrtv.com
Clifton Forge man sentenced to 25 years after deadly crash in 2021
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The man who pleaded guilty to killing a moped driver in an August 2021 crash while trying to escape from a Clifton Forge police officer was sentenced in court on Monday. According to the Alleghany County Circuit Court, Michael Julian Wolfe, of Clifton Forge,...
WSET
Henry Co. deputies looking to identify breaking and entering suspects in Bassett
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a breaking and entering investigation. The department said the incident happened in the Bassett area of the county. If anyone knows the identity of the male or female in the pictures, please...
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
wfirnews.com
Fata Pittsylvania County crash last night
PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 10) at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. Deputies investigating death with unknown circumstances
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a death with unknown circumstances. Deputies responded to the area of the 4800 block of Colonial Highway. Deputies say the investigation is on-going and more more information will be released as it becomes available.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
wfxrtv.com
UTV, guns stolen from Campbell County, deputies report
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find a stolen UTV from a home near the Campbell/Charlotte County line. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a home off Red House Road. Deputies say that a 2021 Can-Am UTV, several long guns, and hand guns.
timesvirginian.com
The Court Report
Man accused of shooting gun while on meth given $50K bond. Thomas Dean Dennis, 63, of Concord, was granted $50,000 secured bond in Appomattox County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Dennis is facing multiple charges in connection with shooting a firearm on July 3 while high on methamphetamine. Dennis...
WSLS
28-year-old man arrested in connection with February murder in Pittsylvania County
GRETNA, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a February murder. On February 11 at 7:23 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna to find Charles Van Hooker dead at the scene, authorities said.
wfxrtv.com
2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
WSET
The Lynchburg Police Department relies on community to report crimes as they occur
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department relies on help from the community to report suspicious activity and crimes as they occur. They said a citizen reported a package stolen from their porch. The citizen was able to provide police with Ring camera video footage police said. The...
chathamstartribune.com
Hurt woman dies in crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, Sept 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle...
rewind1051.com
Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies
A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
