ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County officials continue investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The investigation of the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad continues. Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. WDBJ7 obtained a search warrant revealing new information. As part of the investigation, law enforcement searched the Roanoke County Volunteer Fire...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Henry Co. man barricades himself in home and threatens deputies

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a domestic assault on Saturday night that lead to the subject barricading himself in a home. The sheriff’s office says they responded to the incident at 3:30 p.m. on the 115 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville. When deputies approached […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police investigate shooting, man drove to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived a the hospital. According to police, they were told about the incident on Monday, Sept. 12 around 5:10 p.m. Police say a man with a gunshot wound drove himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Gretna Man Charged in Murder

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office has arrested a 28-year-old Gretna man in connection to a February murder. Daniel Neal is being charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker, who was found shot to death in his Gretna home on the morning of February 11. Neal is also being charged with entering a house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He is being held in the Pittsylvania County jail without bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.
GRETNA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Appomattox County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, VA
County
Appomattox County, VA
Campbell County, VA
Crime & Safety
WSLS

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Public Assistance#Mobile Device#Property Crime#P3
wfxrtv.com

VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fata Pittsylvania County crash last night

PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 10) at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Campbell Co. Deputies investigating death with unknown circumstances

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a death with unknown circumstances. Deputies responded to the area of the 4800 block of Colonial Highway. Deputies say the investigation is on-going and more more information will be released as it becomes available.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
wfxrtv.com

UTV, guns stolen from Campbell County, deputies report

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The sheriff’s office needs the public’s help to find a stolen UTV from a home near the Campbell/Charlotte County line. It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at a home off Red House Road. Deputies say that a 2021 Can-Am UTV, several long guns, and hand guns.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

The Court Report

Man accused of shooting gun while on meth given $50K bond. Thomas Dean Dennis, 63, of Concord, was granted $50,000 secured bond in Appomattox County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Dennis is facing multiple charges in connection with shooting a firearm on July 3 while high on methamphetamine. Dennis...
CONCORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Hurt woman dies in crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, Sept 10 at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle...
HURT, VA
rewind1051.com

Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies

A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
WAYNESBORO, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy