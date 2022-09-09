Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn GuideThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Related
Bears' stadium in Arlington Heights will likely have permanent roof, team says
While the Chicago Bears did not unveil any new renderings of their proposed stadium in suburban Arlington Heights during a public meeting Thursday, they did provide an important detail, saying that the roof of the facility will likely be permanently in place. During the Q & A session at the...
ESPN
Chicago Bears' conceptual plans for 326-acre property includes construction of domed stadium
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears released their conceptual plans Tuesday for the development of the 326-acre Arlington Park property, which includes the construction of a domed stadium. In what the organization is calling "one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history," the Bears envision building a...
CBS News
Some Arlington Heights residents worry how Bears stadium might change their quiet neighborhoods
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears unveiled a first look at their plans for a new domed stadium on the site of the Arlington International Racecourse Tuesday. But not everyone is excited for the Bears to move to the northwest suburbs. CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Tuesday night to some Arlington Heights residents who are pleased with the prospect of becoming the Bears' hometown, and others who would rather have nothing to do with the massive new plan.
Bears share new pictures, plans for Arlington Park
The Bears released a letter regarding their intentions to develop Arlington Park on Tuesday, including renderings of how they would develop not only a new stadium, but also a full-fledged entertainment district in the surrounding areas. “Make no mistake, this is much more than a stadium project,” the Bears said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The rain at Soldier Field for Bears-49ers was so bad, Fox had to digitally add field markings
It was a wild and wet afternoon on Sunday in Chicago for Bears-49ers. Earlier in the day, rain in Chicagoland made for a terrible playing surface at Soldier Field. As the game wore on, and Justin Fields did Justin Fields things for the Bears (+6.5), Chicago ground out an upset 19-10 win.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Chicago Bears for terrible sideline paint
The playing conditions at Soldier Field, the NFL home of the Chicago Bears, have been heavily criticized recently, with the NFL world blasting the field turf during the preseason and the Bears’ own kicker admitting he practices in poorly-kept parks to simulate the horrid conditions. Well, Soldier Field just gave fans another reason to criticize.
Golf Digest
Chicago Bears flagged with bizarre unsportsmanlike penalty … for using a towel?
The Chicago Bears are 1-0, which by itself is a miracle of sorts. A constantly-floundering team, the Bears came back from a first-half deficit and bested a much-ballyhooed 49ers squad at Soldier Field. It wasn’t the most beautiful of football games, but a win is a win is a win.
Bears move on Arlington
The Bears just presented to the Village of Arlington Heights plans for a multi-use stadium and entertainment district on the 326-acre plot of the now-closed Arlington Park racetrack. Why it matters: The Bears, who have an agreement with Churchill Downs to buy the tract, would abandon 98-year-old Soldier Field to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Migrate Through Chicago This Weekend
If you think leaves have started turning orange far sooner than usual this week, don’t be alarmed. North America’s monarch butterflies have begun their annual migration down to Mexico and will be fluttering through Chicago this weekend. Every year, after spending summer breeding in Canada, the orange and black butterflies begin their journey south in September making their way through Chicago, the Mississippi Valley, and Texas before arriving in Mexico to see out winter. Their impressive long-distance migration across many states is the reason the colorful winged insects are not just Illinois’s state insect but also the state insect of Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This year, however, the migration takes on even more poignancy after the monarch butterfly was listed as endangered over the summer. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species – the butterfly’s population has shrunk by more than 85% since 1990. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature consequently officially added the North American monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species for the first time.
Bears meet with Arlington Heights community about stadium plan
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS)-- Thursday brought another step forward in the possibility that the Bears could leave Soldier Field and move to the suburbs.The team hosted a meeting with the community in Arlington Heights Thursday night to talk about its ideas for redeveloping Arlington International Racecourse. The meeting was held in the gymnasium at John Hersey High School.While fans got the chance to come face-to-face with the Bears front office, they weren't allowed to address them directly at the meeting Thursday night. Instead, everyone was allowed to submit questions on cards.The focus of the evening was more on the bigger...
Portillo's Menu Item Ranked Worst To Best
The origins of Portillo's "began in the dog house." A man named Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small hot dog trailer he nicknamed "The Dog House" in Villa Park, Illinois, in 1963. What started out as a small food endeavor eventually expanded into a chain restaurant till the Portillo's brand basically became synonymous with Chicago. Today, Portillo's has over 70 locations across several states, and people living outside of the Chicago area can indulge in Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and a variety of other authentic Chicago fare.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to flooded Soldier Field for Bears–Niners game
When the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers open their 2022-23 NFL season on Sunday, it looks like they’ll do it in less-than-ideal field conditions as the Soldier Field turf was nearly underwater during warmups ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game. As Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports, heavy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bears vs. 49ers: Everything we know about Chicago's Week 1 win
The Chicago Bears hosted the San Francisco 49ers in the first game between Justin Fields and Trey Lance, the third and fourth quarterbacks taken in the 2021 NFL draft. There appears to be a mini-rivalry brewing between the two, with Fields taking the first matchup. Chicago players let the media...
Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October
Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd. The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court.
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
Cubs: Tom Ricketts sounds cheap as ever in latest offseason comment
The Chicago Cubs have an important offseason ahead of them. While Tom Ricketts acknowledges this, he won’t commit to spending more money. Ricketts gave the media an important lesson on deflecting in his latest comments about the looming offseason. The Cubs chairman was asked about offseason spending, and rather...
Here Is the Full Field for This Week's LIV Golf Tournament in Chicago
The second half of LIV Golf's inaugural season begins just outside Chicago on the same weekend as the PGA Tour's 2022-23 season opener.
Hot at right time, White Sox entertain visiting Rockies
Here come the Chicago White Sox. Not merely to an abbreviated, two-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies starting Tuesday, but to the American League Central division race. After winning five of seven in a road trip to Seattle and Oakland, the White Sox (72-69) entered the week 2 1/2 games...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 1