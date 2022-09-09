ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Analyst Ratings for SiTime

SiTime SITM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $201.0 versus the current price of SiTime at $92.14, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated SiTime...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Is Weed Kosher?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Taking the steps to make weed products kosher actually opens your product up to all sorts of dietarily-restricted individuals. When it comes to marijuana and whether or not it should be permitted, the discussion is mainly...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Informatica

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Informatica INFA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Informatica. The company has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $22.00.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Steven Madden

Steven Madden SHOO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $41.5 versus the current price of Steven Madden at $29.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $83.83 versus the current price of NextEra Energy Partners at $85.655, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
Why Apple Shares Are Diving

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 3.33% to $157.98 Tuesday in sympathy with the broader market after August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected. This has caused economic concerns and has raised expectations for more aggressive Fed policy. What Happened?. According to data from the...
Here's Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 7.24% to $78.51 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Oracle's Cloud Business Sustains Momentum On Heels Of Mixed Quarter Results, Cerner Deal

Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL rose during Monday’s after-hours session, despite the Austin, Texas-based company posting earnings short of expectations. Investors bought Oracle shares after the database software giant reported quarterly upbeat revenues with a healthy contribution from the recently acquired medical records firm Cerner. Morgan Stanley. Analyst Keith...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness after the latest CPI inflation reading came in above economist estimates. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July. However, the August CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8%. Core...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On AbbVie

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie ABBV. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
