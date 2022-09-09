Read full article on original website
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Analyst Ratings for SiTime
SiTime SITM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $201.0 versus the current price of SiTime at $92.14, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated SiTime...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Is Weed Kosher?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Taking the steps to make weed products kosher actually opens your product up to all sorts of dietarily-restricted individuals. When it comes to marijuana and whether or not it should be permitted, the discussion is mainly...
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Informatica
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Informatica INFA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Informatica. The company has an average price target of $28.0 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $22.00.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Steven Madden
Steven Madden SHOO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $41.5 versus the current price of Steven Madden at $29.83, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Rating for Oracle: Here's What You Need To Know
JP Morgan has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Oracle ORCL and raise its price target from $82.00 to $84.00. Shares of Oracle are trading down 1.1% over the last 24 hours, at $76.23 per share. A move to $84.00 would account for a 10.19% increase from the current...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $83.83 versus the current price of NextEra Energy Partners at $85.655, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
Why Apple Shares Are Diving
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 3.33% to $157.98 Tuesday in sympathy with the broader market after August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected. This has caused economic concerns and has raised expectations for more aggressive Fed policy. What Happened?. According to data from the...
Here's Why AMD Shares Are Falling
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 7.24% to $78.51 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Roku, Starbucks and Why Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets rallied this week, breaking a three-week losing streak, following the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that the Fed will continue to aggressively combat inflation.
Oracle's Cloud Business Sustains Momentum On Heels Of Mixed Quarter Results, Cerner Deal
Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL rose during Monday’s after-hours session, despite the Austin, Texas-based company posting earnings short of expectations. Investors bought Oracle shares after the database software giant reported quarterly upbeat revenues with a healthy contribution from the recently acquired medical records firm Cerner. Morgan Stanley. Analyst Keith...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness after the latest CPI inflation reading came in above economist estimates. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July. However, the August CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8%. Core...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On AbbVie
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie ABBV. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
