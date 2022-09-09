Minnesota authorities are asking the public for help identifying an infant girl who was found Sunday at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. The child, believed to be roughly 10-months-old, arrived at the airport around 9 p.m. on light rail service with a woman “in crisis,” the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. “Investigators do not believe that the woman is a relative or guardian of the child,” the agency said Tuesday. “Despite an exhaustive investigation, the child’s identity remains unknown.” No baby matching her description has been reported missing or abducted, according to the bureau, which added that efforts to trace her family have so far failed. Anyone with information about the girl or her parents are encouraged to call 911, or the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s Emergency Communication Center at 612-726-5777.CRIME ALERT – CHILD FOUND: The MSP Airport Police Department is attempting to identify and locate the parents or guardians of a 10-month-old (approximate) female who was found at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the MSP Airport with a person in crisis. pic.twitter.com/fZVy3tXQaL— Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) August 24, 2022 Read it at Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 20 DAYS AGO