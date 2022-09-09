Read full article on original website
Celebration Restaurant Group to Open Two Central Florida Combo Restaurants
Yum! Brands will house two brands under one roof at two separate Central Florida locations
Indian Street Food Kitchen to be Based out of Longwood
Owner Saumya Thakrar takes on his passion project
Hash House A Go Go Looks to Expand in Central Florida
The chain describes its offerings as “twisted farm food”, or contemporary renditions of midwestern American cuisine
Thai Farm Kitchen closes Orlando location just months after opening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After nearly 9 months in business, Thai Farm Kitchen has closed its College Park location permanently. “Dear friends, we regret to announce our closing. We are great full of your friendship and support. We wish everyone happiness and prosperity. With love from us all at ‘Thai Farm Kitchen’ ALWAYS,” the business wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.
New Winter Park bagel shop offering free bagels
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A new Winter Park bagel shop is offering free bagels to customers this Saturday. The Bagel Shop, located at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave., is offering bagels, sandwiches and coffee for free and bulk orders of bagels at 20% off. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Things to do in Orlando: Events, festivals planned for September 16-18
ORLANDO, Fla. - There's always plenty to do in Orlando. Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18. SeaWorld's Spootacular returns on Sept. 17 and will run on select days...
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Clermont Gears Up For Sips And Salsa Festival (Sept 17)
CLERMONT – It’s not too late to sign up for the salsa recipe contest or the Chihuahua race at Clermont’s wildly popular Sips & Salsa Festival set for Saturday, September 17. Make plans now to attend the fourth annual event when “all things salsa” takes over Waterfront...
Kentucky Fried Chicken Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The new Merritt Island location is currently in the permitting stage and will occupy a 1600 square foot space.
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
What’s next for this iconic De Leon Springs restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. One of Florida’s popular restaurants, Old Spanish Sugar Mill Grill & Griddle House at De Leon Springs State Park, will undergo some improvements as it sees a change in operators.
Sultry Spots to Hear Live Jazz in the Orlando Area
When I lived in New York City I used to love strolling the streets of Greenwich Village, dipping into a dimly lit lounge to enjoy a jazz trio, and ending the night at a French bar and bistro with red... The post Sultry Spots to Hear Live Jazz in the Orlando Area appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
How This Flight Attendant’s Baking Dreams Took Off After The Pandemic Grounded Her Job
The pandemic led to the collapse of many businesses while others operated exclusively from indoors. Not only that, it prevented many potential business founders from launching their firms, but certainly not Florida couple Michelle and Anthony Canton. The onset of the pandemic was an opportunity for the couple to start...
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Health inspector cites downtown Orlando ‘dog bar’ for allowing dogs inside
ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of a downtown Orlando bar say they are confused after state health inspectors gave conflicting reports on whether dogs can accompany their customers inside. Pup’s Pub opened in July. “Pup’s Pub is an off-the-leash dog park bar,” said co-owner Alex Wright. “The dogs...
Universal Orlando Offering Two Free Days With Park Ticket Purchase
If you are looking for deals this month seems to the be the time to grab them. Universal Orlando has now announced a deal for two free days of park tickets if you purchase a Two-Day, Two-Park ticket. You can get four days at Universal Orlando’s Universal Studios Florida and...
🛒 It’s only online ordering, delivery at this Florida grocery store
GROVELAND, Fla. – Did you know there’s a grocery store serving parts of Central Florida that doesn’t even allow any walk in customers? We’re talking about Kroger. It has a fulfillment center and hubs across the state, making grocery deliveries. Kroger’s fulfillment center in Groveland opened...
Rain keeps on coming to Central Florida. How long will it last?
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will be high all week in Central Florida. Expect an 80% coverage of showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, and a 70% coverage of storms Wednesday through Friday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. High temperatures in the Orlando area...
WATCH: Blue Origin rocket carrying Florida students’ experiment suffers ‘anomaly’
VAN HORN, Texas – A New Shepard mission carrying dozens of small research projects, including one from a Kissimmee school, into space experienced an “anomaly” Monday morning during its launch at Blue Origin’s west Texas site. During its live coverage, Blue Origin’s commentator said an “anomaly”...
9 Very Best Day Trips From Orlando, Florida
Orlando needs a little introduction! With the most iconic theme parks in Florida, it’s one place that’s filled with thrills, spills and so much more. That being said, there are loads more to see in Florida that’s within easy reach from Orlando – especially when you consider the best day trips from Orlando that operate all year round.
